Don't Eff Up Your Job Search Workshop With Shelly Gorman

Searching for a new job can be daunting, especially if you don't know the path to success. Based on insider tips, our job search methodologies are layered with some fun and irreverent tips - join Shelly Gorman as she coaches us through the process.

--Workshop with Michele GormanBarnes & Noble Winston-SalemWho: Career hunters of all agesWhat: Searching for a new job can be daunting, especially if you don't know the path to drive success. The DEIU team has designed an integrated daily plan to achieve your optimal job. Based on insider tips and over 15 years of best practices and coaching, our job search methodologies are layered with some fun and irreverent tips - join Shelly Gorman as she coaches us through the process!When: Saturday, October 7from 3:00 – 4:00 PMWhere: Barnes & wcj Noble Booksellers 1925 Hampton Inn Ct., Winston-Salem, NCMs. Gorman has worked 1:1 with hundreds of individuals across the globe, partnering with executives and aspiring leaders in moving their lives and ambitions forward, partnering with individuals from all backgrounds and ethnicities.Barnes & Noble, Winston-Salem at 336-774-0800 for additional information on this and other Barnes & Noble events or click here http://stores.barnesandnoble.com/ event/9780061889775- 0