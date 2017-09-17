News By Tag
Don't Eff Up Your Job Search Workshop With Shelly Gorman
Barnes & Noble Winston-Salem
Who: Career hunters of all ages
What: Searching for a new job can be daunting, especially if you don't know the path to drive success. The DEIU team has designed an integrated daily plan to achieve your optimal job. Based on insider tips and over 15 years of best practices and coaching, our job search methodologies are layered with some fun and irreverent tips - join Shelly Gorman as she coaches us through the process!
When: Saturday, October 7th from 3:00 – 4:00 PM
Where: Barnes & wcj Noble Booksellers 1925 Hampton Inn Ct., Winston-Salem, NC
Ms. Gorman has worked 1:1 with hundreds of individuals across the globe, partnering with executives and aspiring leaders in moving their lives and ambitions forward, partnering with individuals from all backgrounds and ethnicities.
Contact: Barnes & Noble, Winston-Salem at 336-774-0800 for additional information on this and other Barnes & Noble events or click here http://stores.barnesandnoble.com/
Media Contact
Michele Gorman
Managing Principal, Don't Eff It Up
effus@donteffitup.com
