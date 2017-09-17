News By Tag
Unwind And Celebrate National Women's Health & Fitness Day With Free Yoga And Wine Event
National Women's Health & Fitness Day will be observed at more than 500 locations - all on the same day.
Increase the Peach and Yoga Instructor, Princess Jasmine will join with an estimated 500 organizations and 50,000 to 70,000 women of all ages across the country to help promote active, healthy lifestyles through physical fitness, good nutrition, and preventive care.
UNWINED is presented by Increase the Peach and is a donation-based class yoga class with a twist of wine and other health and fitness activities including Hip-Hop Cardio and Bootcamp workouts. The classes will take place at Preferred Fitness and Re-Hab, located at 2215 Winkler Ave., Fort Myers, FL 33901. All proceeds will go to benefit Maranatha Community Center, Inc. a 501c3 organization that provides access to free quality health care for uninsured and underserved residents of Lee County.
September is National Yoga month, the practice of Yoga has many benefits, including stress reduction, increased flexibility, improved cardio and circulatory health – and wine does too! According to Cherline Louissaint, founder of Increase the Peach, "This yoga event is a wonderful opportunity for women to make, renew, and revitalize their commitment to live healthier lives through better health and fitness."
Ready to make the healthy choice and get active? RSVP to attend UNWINED, by visiting http://www.increasethepeach.com or at FB.com/IncreasethePeach. For more information on how to donate to Maranatha Community Center of sponsorships please contact Cherline Louissaint at increasethepeach@
About National Women's Health & Fitness Day
National Women's Health & Fitness Day is always held on the last Wednesday in September. The event showcases the many women's health resources available wcj through local organizations hosting events on that day. The program is organized by the Health Information Resource Centersm and it is meant to encourage women to take control of their health: to learn the facts they need to make smart health choices, and to make time for regular physical activity.
For more information on Women's Health & Fitness Day, please contact Patricia Henze, program manager, at 1-800-828-8225, weekdays 8 am to 6 pm Central Time or email info@fitnessday.com.
About Increase the Peach
What began as 21-Day Abs and Booty fitness challenge has become a platform to motivate, inspire and help others to make health and fitness into a lifestyle. For more information, visit increasethepeach@
About Maranatha Community Center, Inc
Maranatha Community Center launched in 2007 to provide medical care for the uninsured and underserved residents of Lee County. Physicians and nurses volunteer their time. There is no cost to our patients. The center also provides English as second language lessons, weekly food pantry and international outreach mission in the Republic of Haiti providing - clothing, food, medical supplies and other essential necessities.
Contact
Cherline Louissaint
***@gmail.com
End
