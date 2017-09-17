 
Industry News





The Mary Ellen Vanaken Team of KW N. Atlanta Welcomes Maggie Bruckner

The Administrative Team Expands with the addition of a new Marketing/Operations Assistant.
 
 
Listed Under

ALPHARETTA, Ga. - Sept. 22, 2017 - PRLog -- Maggie Bruckner, a marketing professional in Alpharetta, Georgia, has joined The Mary Ellen Vanaken Team of the Keller Williams North Atlanta Market Center.

"We are thrilled to have Maggie join our administrative team as our business continues to grow." said Mary Ellen Vanaken, CEO of The Mary Ellen Vanaken Team. "Keller Williams offers its associates unparalleled career growth and lifelong learning opportunities in the real estate industry. We know that Maggie will be a great addition to our team and will be wonderful asset to our staff."

Maggie Bruckner has been a resident of the North Atlanta area for over thirteen years. Before making the decision to pursue a career in real estate marketing, Maggie held positions in the retail field. These roles showcased her natural ability to market to the general public and taught her how to appreciate customer's needs to ensure they are taken care of. Maggie excels in social media and the trends to strategically grow a business. A graduate of a local Atlanta private school, Maggie has an extensive first-hand knowledge of the North Atlanta area, its schools, neighborhoods, and activities.  She will be assisting the Marketing/Operations Manager with the team's social media, listing marketing, websites and special events.

Keller Williams has put its mark on the real estate industry wcj by offering comprehensive educational resources and technological tools. In 2015 Training Magazine named the company as the No. 1 training organization (http://www.trainingmag.com/trgmag-article/keller-williams...) across all industries in the world.

"I chose The Mary Ellen Vanaken Team because of its reputation," says Bruckner. "I want to continue to grow my marketing skills, and Keller Williams with The Mary Ellen Vanaken Team provides the training and technology that will help me reach my goals."

The Mary Ellen Vanaken Team of the North Atlanta Market Center, located at 5780 Windward Parkway, Alpharetta, GA.

To learn more about The Mary Ellen Vanaken Team at Keller Williams, call Mary Ellen Vanaken at 678-665-2887 or visit www.northatlantaluxury.com

Contact
Mary Ellen Vanaken Team
***@mevhomes.com
End
Source:The Mary Ellen Vanaken Team - KW Realty
Email:***@mevhomes.com Email Verified
