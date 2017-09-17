 
Industry News





Marvelous and Enchanting Magic That Casts a Spell

Crowdfunding Campaign for Cutting Edge Magic Show by Hafid Good
 
LONDON - Sept. 22, 2017 - PRLog -- Hafid Good is a magician par excellence and a enchanter who works hard at his trade. Conjuring is his passion and magic is his livelihood. Winner of numerous awards including the Golden Celeste, he has held shows in native Morocco, Belgium, Algeria, France, and the UK.  Now Hafid is set to appear in Britain's Got Talent 2018 and seeks to create a magical, hi-tech invisible screen that will make his spells wcj and tricks come alive.

Also working with a graphic designer, Hafid is set to create waves with his screen which brings his magic and conjuring special effects to a wide audience. Featuring the screen and associated special effects both on the show and off it, Hafid clearly finds magic to be not only his profession, but also his passion. Help Hafid bring new and amazing special effects and magic to life, with an infusion of cash to the tune of 6000 Euros.

Seeking your support on crowdfunding campaign Kickstarter, the magician and professional looks to make a difference to the way magic shows delight audiences   worldwide.

Campaign Page URL:

https://www.kickstarter.com/projects/1015195811/cutting-e...

