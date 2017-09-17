News By Tag
Industry News
News By Location
Country(s)
Industry News
Charlotte accounting firm celebrated Upstate market expansion at Sept. 21 event
Mayor Knox White and approximately 100 members of the business community attended the event, which was held at the Poinsett Club.
GreerWalker, headquartered in Charlotte, has opened a new office at 15 South Main St., Suite 800, in the Wells Fargo Center in downtown Greenville. The firm's major specialty fields -- manufacturing and distribution, global business, real estate and construction – complement burgeoning growth markets in the Upstate region and its dynamic international business sector.
The Upstate, the westernmost region of South Carolina and the fastest-growing in the state with about 1.5 million people, includes the counties of Greenville, Spartanburg, Anderson, Pickens, Cherokee, Oconee, Union, Laurens, Greenwood and Abbeville.
Barry Leasure and David Walker, GreerWalker partners, have relocated to help establish the new office. Since its origins in 1984, the firm has grown from three people to more than 100 associates and 13 partners.
"As someone with family connections in Greenville, I've been impressed to witness the region's sustained growth and emergence as a major business force with far-reaching impacts," said Leasure, a graduate of Bob Jones University. "We're excited about bringing our expertise and services to this community."
About GreerWalker
Founded in 1984, GreerWalker LLP is a CPA firm providing tax, assurance, accounting, and advisory services focused on the needs of privately held middle market companies, owners and wcj their executive management teams. From our offices in North and South Carolina, we provide specialized expertise across a varied spectrum of industries and market segments for a regional, national and international clientele.
Through our investment banking affiliate, GreerWalker Corporate Finance LLC, we also offer exit planning and merger and acquisition services as well as customized wealth planning via our affiliate GreerWalker Wealth Management.
GreerWalker LLP is a member firm of Allinial Global, an association of independently owned accounting and consulting firms, whose members reinforce client service by exchanging expertise, resources, and advice in a wide range of industries.
For more information, please visit http://www.greerwalker.com.
Contact
GreerWalker LLP
864-752-0080
***@greerwalker.com
End
Account Email Address Account Phone Number Disclaimer Report Abuse