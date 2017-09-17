 
BIZCATALYST 360° Co-sponsors Military Family Fun Day At Quantum Leap Farm

"Empowering people of all ages and abilities to grow strong, achieve therapeutic goals and overcome challenges through equine-assisted therapies."
 
 
TAMPA, Fla. - Sept. 22, 2017 - PRLog -- Today, BIZCATALYST 360° ("BC360°") proudly announced co-sponsorship of Quantum Leap Farm's Military Family Fun & Reintegration Day to be held on Saturday, October 14th in Odessa, Florida. This remarkable free event (co-sponsored with the Wounded Warrior Project) brings together Military Families and special guests of Quantum to enjoy lunch with the amazing Quantum staff while spending quality time with an entertaining assortment of four-legged friends. Children will enjoy all kinds of fun, including pony rides, pony painting, outdoor games and equine arts & crafts. According to Dennis J. Pitocco, Editor-in-Chief of BC360° "Visitors to the Farm, situated on 20 acres of land in Odessa, Florida will walk away with a keen sense of wonder and amazement at what a positive impact Edie Dopking (Founder & Executive Director) and her remarkable team have on the lives of so many deserving individuals." For more information about all that Quantum has to offer and how you can contribute to such a worthy cause, visit https://www.quantumleapfarm.org/.

About BIZCATALYST 360° ("BC360°")

BIZCATALYST 360° IS AN AWARD-WINNING, business, culture, and lifestyle digest, delivered as a "one-stop digital resource" for busy professionals seeking cutting-edge insights, intelligence, and information across all major business sectors – and beyond. In our digital age, we're drowning in information. We believe that success in the future is about managing and mastering this colossal universe of information today and every day. Our hallmark from day one remains fresh, actionable, original and syndicated content daily – all presented in a polished, user-friendly format. We focus on "storytelling" at its best – crafted to break through the "social media content overload" surrounding us all. Our Editorial Team scans dozens of knowledge bases around the globe daily while curating authentic "thought leadership" provided by our Expert Panel of over 300 worldwide Contributors spanning six continents – all in our quest to provide our global audience with selection matching our three-pronged criteria; SIGNIFICANT, RELEVANT and ACTIONABLE. The end result is a one-stop "evergreen" dossier – poised for your optimal speed of enlightenment. For more information, visit http://www.bizcatalyst360.com/about/

About QUANTUM LEAP FARM

QUANTUM LEAP FARM is a comprehensive equine-assisted therapy wcj center serving children and adults with special needs, military service members, veterans and children with cancer and their families. Using horses as therapy partners, Quantum's staff provides a variety of equine activities to promote physical, mental and emotional well-being. Quantum serves 1,500 participants a year with the help of over 600 volunteers. Founded in 2000, the non-profit is primarily funded by individual donors. The majority of participants are on partial or full scholarship and no one is turned away for inability to pay for services.

Carol, a participant in the program recently said, "Riding at Quantum Leap has been one of the most positive experiences in my life.  Not only are the therapy horses wonderful, but the staff and volunteers are amazing.  We have laughed together and they have comforted me in times of sorrow. I have developed lasting friendships and love riding with my fellow participants. I'm so grateful for the joy they have brought me over the years."

Thanks to the generous support of the community, individuals in need have Quantum to call home with access to services that may have previously been unfeasible. Quantum Leap Farm is a nonprofit 510©3 organization situated on 20 acres of land in Odessa, Florida. For more information, visit https://www.quantumleapfarm.org/

Media Contact
Dennis J. Pitoccco
Editor-in-Chief
813-675-4509
editor@bizcatalyst360.com
End
Source:BIZCATALYST360.COM
Email:***@bizcatalyst360.com Email Verified
