September 2017
SuSaFrThWeTuMo
24232221201918

AsSeenOnTV.pro and Kevin Harrington Launch DRTV Campaign with Bundle Monster

AsSeenOnTV.pro and its Product Managers announce the DRTV campaign launch with Nail Stamping Starter Kits from Bundle Monster.
 
 
CORAL SPRINGS, Fla. - Sept. 23, 2017 - PRLog -- Kevin Harrington, one of the original Sharks from hit reality series Shark Tank, and the Product Managers of AsSeenOnTV.proare pleased to announce the launch of a new DRTV campaign with Nail Stamping Starter Kits from Bundle Monster.

Nail stamping plates have revolutionized the world of nail art and continues to be a growing popular form of creativity among DIY nail art enthusiasts allowing for quick, affordable, easy, and popular designs to be on your nails in no time. In the world of nail art, Bundle Monster is a one-stop shop for all of your needs.

Bundle Monster's Nail Stamping Starter Kits offers a wide selection of designs, to tailor any woman's mood or desire. Each kit comes with two nail stamping plates, two color-coordinated polishes, a double-sided stamping tool, a scraper card, and a five step instruction manual. Available in five unique themed sets, Bundle Monster allows you to accomplish a variety of trendy styles and stay looking chic.

"We understand that some women don't have the time or resources to go to the salon to get done-up," saysRenfrew Wu, CEO ofBundle Monster. "Bundle Monster's Nail Stamping Starter Kits help these women achieve their aspired look at about a fraction of the price a salon does, at any time that works for them. Working with AsSeenOnTV.pro and getting the word out about how these busy women can keep up their nail maintenance in an efficient way, and in turn feel great, has been a fantastic experience."

As part of its DRTV campaign with AsSeenOnTV.pro, the Nail Stamping Starter Kits will be appearing in 30 and 60 second spots set to air nationwide and feature the original Shark himself, Kevin Harrington. AsSeenOnTV.pro is comprised of an award-winning team of producers, writers, videographers, and editors as well as industry veterans dedicated to finding the latest, most innovative products and ideas, and putting them on the DRTV map.

About AsSeenOnTV.pro

Headquartered in South Florida, AsSeenOnTV.pro is a full-service production, branding, and marketing company that specializes in direct response television, short- and long-form commercials, and brand building. Based out of a 25,000+ sq ft, state-of-the-art studio, the company's creative team wcj handles every aspect of production from script to screen to airing. For nearly two decades, AsSeenOnTV.pro's veteran staff of writers, producers, videographers, and editors has amassed more than 50 Telly Awards, thousands of prestigious clients, and over $20 million in television placements.

About Kevin Harrington

As the inventor of the infomercial, founder of As Seen on TV, and one of the original Sharks on Shark Tank, Kevin Harrington has worked with some of the world's biggest celebrities and launched some of the best-selling DRTV campaigns in history. Since producing his first 30-minute infomercial in 1984, Harrington has been involved in over 500 product launches that have resulted in over $4 billion in sales. Now, in his latest venture with AsSeenOnTV.pro, Harrington is on the hunt for the best new products and ideas, bringing them to homes everywhere through personalized DRTV campaigns featuring the Shark.

For more information on Nail Stamping Starter Kits, please visit www.bundlemonster.com.

