Savor Health Welcomes Three Acclaimed Leaders To Their Organization

Savor Health Continues to Fight Against Cancer Malnutrition by Expanding Leadership Team and Scientific Advisory Board
"We are fortunate to have the guidance, support and expertise that Stryker Warren, Andrea Day and Dr. David Raben each bring to Savor Health with their diverse and very relevant backgrounds,"
With over forty years of senior management experience, navigating healthcare services and population management, Stryker Warren has dedicated his career to changing patient behavior in chronic disease patients with a holistic approach to patient education. Warren's leadership and accomplishments with specialty healthcare companies–including FOCUS Healthcare Partners, Meridian Occupational Health and publicly-traded company, Urologix–make him a valuable addition to the Savor Health team. As the new Executive Vice President, Corporate Partnerships, Warren will be devoted to bringing Savor Health's many ambitions to fruition with development in enterprise sales.
Andrea Day brings over two decades of experience in the biopharma industry to Savor Health as Vice President, Business Development. Day's expertise with patient access, support, and engagement will help advance Savor Health's programs that are meeting the compelling and unaddressed nutritional needs of individuals battling cancer. Her previous positions have included head of U.S. patient assistance and access programs at Pfizer – serving over one million patients per year; brand management at Kraft Foods; and strategist with Siegel+Gale. In her role at Savor Health, Andrea will focus on forging partnerships with pharmaceutical companies to help bring needed nutrition support to cancer patients.
Recently named a U.S. News & World Report Top Doctor
About Savor Health
For cancer patients, their caregivers and healthcare enterprises, Savor Health is a personalized nutrition platform that leverages technology, deep domain expertise and oncology-credentialed professionals to provide personalized and practical nutrition solutions that improve clinical and clinical outcomes, mortality and morbidity rates, and the patient experience. Savor Health was founded after Susan Bratton, Founder and Chief Executive Officer, watched a close friend struggle with nutritional issues during his brief and fatal battle with a brain tumor. Through that experience came Bratton's passion for identifying poor nutrition in cancer patients as a significant unmet need with material clinical and quality-of-life implications. Cancer starves the body of nutrition–Savor Health uses nutrition to fight back.
Media Contact
Caren Browning
King + Company, for Savor Health
caren.browning@
