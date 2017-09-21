 
Industry News





Savor Health Welcomes Three Acclaimed Leaders To Their Organization

Savor Health Continues to Fight Against Cancer Malnutrition by Expanding Leadership Team and Scientific Advisory Board
 
 
Savor Health is the nation’s premier evidence-based cancer nutrition resource.
NEW YORK - Sept. 26, 2017 - PRLog -- Today, Savor Health (http://savorhealth.com/), the nation's premier evidence-based cancer nutrition resource and trusted cancer nutrition expert, announced the selection of Stryker Warren as Executive Vice President of Corporate Partnerships, Andrea Day as Vice President of Business Development and Dr. David Raben as the newest member of their Scientific Advisory Board. These new hires come at a critical stage in Savor Health's development as they expand their relationships with major pharmaceutical companies on patient engagement and support initiatives that address the unmet nutritional needs of cancer patients.

"We are fortunate to have the guidance, support and expertise that Stryker Warren, Andrea Day and Dr. David Raben each bring to Savor Health with their diverse and very relevant backgrounds," said Susan Bratton, CEO and Founder of Savor Health. "We look forward to drawing on their significant experience in developing and executing commercial strategies throughout the health and pharmaceutical industries to support Savor Health's goal of helping those affected by cancer."

With over forty years of senior management experience, navigating healthcare services and population management, Stryker Warren has dedicated his career to changing patient behavior in chronic disease patients with a holistic approach to patient education. Warren's leadership and accomplishments with specialty healthcare companies–including FOCUS Healthcare Partners, Meridian Occupational Health and publicly-traded company, Urologix–make him a valuable addition to the Savor Health team. As the new Executive Vice President, Corporate Partnerships, Warren will be devoted to bringing Savor Health's many ambitions to fruition with development in enterprise sales.

Andrea Day brings over two decades of experience in the biopharma industry to Savor Health as Vice President, Business Development. Day's expertise with patient access, support, and engagement will help advance Savor Health's programs that are meeting the compelling and unaddressed nutritional needs of individuals battling cancer. Her previous positions have included head of U.S. patient assistance and access programs at Pfizer – serving over one million patients per year; brand management at Kraft Foods; and strategist with Siegel+Gale. In her role at Savor Health, Andrea will focus on forging partnerships with pharmaceutical companies to help bring needed nutrition support to cancer patients.

Recently named a U.S. News & World Report Top Doctor (http://health.usnews.com/top-doctors/david-raben-radiatio...), Dr. David Raben is a well-accomplished, board-certified Professor wcj of Radiation Oncology. His extensive Oncology training and research strengthens the Savor Health Scientific Advisory Board's breadth of talent and knowledge. Dr. Raben has achieved many scientific discoveries, including a method that spares salivary glands and thyroid glands for patients undergoing radiation. Clinically, he has a strong interest in nutritional precision for patients, with an anti-inflammatory diet strategy and in reducing processed foods in patients with locally advanced cancers. He serves on a number of committees such as the NRG Oncology head and neck steering committee, the 2017 6th International Congress of Head and Neck Oncology steering committee and as an ASCO Ambassador for Multidisciplinary Cancer Management Courses (MCMC).

About Savor Health
For cancer patients, their caregivers and healthcare enterprises, Savor Health is a personalized nutrition platform that leverages technology, deep domain expertise and oncology-credentialed professionals to provide personalized and practical nutrition solutions that improve clinical and clinical outcomes, mortality and morbidity rates, and the patient experience.  Savor Health was founded after Susan Bratton, Founder and Chief Executive Officer, watched a close friend struggle with nutritional issues during his brief and fatal battle with a brain tumor. Through that experience came Bratton's passion for identifying poor nutrition in cancer patients as a significant unmet need with material clinical and quality-of-life implications. Cancer starves the body of nutrition–Savor Health uses nutrition to fight back. For more information about Savor Health and its various programs, please visit www.savorhealth.com (http://cts.businesswire.com/ct/CT?id=smartlink&url=ht...).

