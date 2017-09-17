 
September 2017





September 2017
SaFrThWeTuMoSu
23222120191817

MVP Financial Services Welcomes New Supply Chain Development and Support Director

Jay Patterson has joined MVP Financial Equipment as Director of Supply Chain Development & Support. He is responsible for enhancing the ATM part, repair and refurbishment division, as well as managing inventory control and supply chain.
 
 
Jay Patterson
Jay Patterson
 
NOVATO, Calif. - Sept. 22, 2017 - PRLog -- MVP Financial Equipment Corp., (http://www.mvpatm.com/) a California-based refurbishment, service and parts distribution company, is proud to announce that Jay T. Patterson has joined the company as Director of Supply Chain Development and Support.

Patterson is responsible for enhancing the ATM part, repair and refurbishment division, as well as managing inventory control and supply chain. He comes to MVP with 20+ years of experience in financial services including 16 years with Bancsource, Inc. During his tenue at Bancsource, Patterson served in various roles such as Senior Vice President of Logistics and Operations, Senior Vice President of National Service and National ATM Product Support Manager.

"Jay's wealth of experience and industry knowledge has already made him a key addition to MVP," Justin Van Peursem, CEO of MVP says. "As we expand the business, inventory control will become even more important to ensuring that we have the right parts in stock and available wcj for immediate delivery to our customers."

In his new role, the multi award winning Navy veteran will draw on his extensive experience in technical services, repair, training, logistics and product development to ensure MVP's reputation for quality and reliability continues to be top notch.
______________________________________________________________

About MVP Financial Equipment Corp — With offices in California and South Carolina, MVP specializes in the acquisition of low-cost ATM equipment and rapid distribution to a wide network of financial institutions and equipment resellers. Established in 2000 as an ATM brokerage company, MVP has evolved over the years into a full-scale ATM refurbishment and parts distribution company – serving a worldwide customer base. MVP also provides service for its customers on the west coast. To learn more, visit www.mvpatm.com or call 1.800.708.7722.

Source:MVP Financial Equipment
