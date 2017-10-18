News By Tag
Hillsborough Gallery of Arts Previews Orange County Artists Guild Studio Tour
Hillsborough Gallery members Linda Carmel, Ali Givens, Lolette Guthrie, Marcy Lansman, Eduardo Lapetina, Alice Levinson, Ellie Reinhold, Mike Salemi, Jason Smith, and Pringle Teetor are included in a preview show for the Orange County Studio Tour.
For the seventh year, Pringle Teetor and Linda Carmel will be showing together at Carmel's home studio, 101 Huntington Drive, Chapel Hill, #45 on the tour. Pringle's blown glass and Linda's textured paintings complement each other perfectly. There will be plenty to see and touch.
Ali Givens joins the studio tour for her first year. Ali creates fabric collages that are landscapes, cityscapes and still lifes sewn from colorful batiks and other natural fibers. Her studio is #12 on the tour located at 3611 Mijos Lane, Chapel Hill.
Lolette Guthrie paints primarily with oil. She builds up her canvases layer by layer. Each piece begins with a loose idea that explores the beauty of the natural world. Her studio, #67, is located in Chapel Hill at 113 Rhododendron Drive.
Marcy Lansman returns to the tour for her 12th year. Her new studio, #35, is located at 750 Weaver Dairy Road, Apt. 198, Chapel Hill. Marcy paints with acrylics and her work has evolved from realistic to more abstract, expressive of personal insights and emotions.
Eduardo Lapetina's studio is located at 318 North Estes Drive, Chapel Hill, #55 on the tour wcj map. This is his ninth year participating on the tour. Lapetina will show new abstract paintings with vibrant colors and in various sizes including very large pieces. His paintings are worked in complete solitude. They represent the discoveries of the unconscious mind. In the artist's words, "They hold the promise of dreams, visions, fears, and the magic of a private, secret language."
Ellie Reinhold is joining the tour for the fifth year. She is #60 on the tour and will welcome you at her studio off Roosevelt Drive in Chapel Hill, in the neighborhood across from Cafe Driade. Reinhold's explores vibrant landscapes using color, brushwork, and iconic imagery.
Michael Salemi is a woodturner who is showing jointly with Miriam Sagasti at her studio (#22). Michael's work includes both traditional woodturning forms: bowls, plates and platters, and unusual pieces such as ikebanas.
Alice Levinson will be exhibiting her contemporary wall-hung textile pieces. Each is rich in color and texture, and composed of hand-dyed fabric, densely sewn. Her studio is #15 on the map, 3604 Pasture Road, Hillsborough.
Jason Smith creates one of a kind metal sculptures in steel and copper using reclaimed material. His sculpture is abstract. The manipulation of form in space allows the viewer to feel rhythm and movement in his compositions. Jason's new studio is #2 on the map, 1709 NC HWY 86N, Hillsborough.
OCAG's Open Studio Tour is a rare opportunity for art lovers from Orange County and beyond to meet artists in their places of work, to view and purchase art directly from the artist, and in many instances to watch as artists demonstrate how they create their pieces. Studio Tour brochures and maps of participants' studios are available at the Hillsborough Gallery of Arts and other area locations or on the Guild website: http://www.OrangeCountyArtistsGuild.com
Many artists on this year's tour will have work in the OCAG Preview Exhibit at the Hillsborough Gallery of Arts. Their work will be on display from October 23 through November 12, 2017. This preview show is a wonderful opportunity for a first look at the work on the tour and can help you plan your tour route.
An opening reception for the exhibit will be held on Friday, October 27th from 6-9pm at the Hillsborough Gallery of Arts, located in the Mercantile Building at 121 North Churton Street in historic downtown Hillsborough, North Carolina. For more information visit the Gallery website: www.HillsboroughGallery.com.
About the Gallery
The Hillsborough Gallery of Arts is owned and operated by 22 local artists and represents these established artists exhibiting contemporary fine art and fine craft. The Gallery's offerings include acrylic and oil paintings, sculpture, ceramics, photography, textiles, jewelry, glass, metals, encaustic, enamel, and wood. Hours: Monday - Thursday 10-6, Friday & Saturday 10-9, Sunday 12-4.
The Hillsborough Gallery of Arts
***@hillsboroughgallery.com
