German American Chambers of Commerce to Honor Outstanding Transatlantic Companies
German companies in the US excel in digitalization, innovation and service
Excellence in Services:
• Mid-America Overseas, Inc.
Excellence in Innovation:
• Buehler Motor (GACC South region)
• Bosch (GACC Midwest region)
• ESTENSIS (GACC New York region)
Excellence in Digitalization:
• VisiConsult
"German-American business keeps growing thanks to our dynamic network of companies that lead the charge in fields such as digitalization. The GACCs serve as a catalyst for constant innovation and progress on both sides of the Atlantic, and we are proud to support business opportunities at the forefront of various industries,"
Excellence in Services
Mid-America Overseas, Inc. took the win in the Excellence in Services category for adding substantial value for their customers through the highest quality service in international transportation and logistics since 1976. The privately-owned, family business is constantly exploring new supply chain solutions to optimize the client experience, while focusing on longevity when it comes to relationships with their customers and their own workforce. www.maoinc.com
Excellence in Innovation
GACC South will honor Buehler Motor for their groundbreaking electric water pump that enables the automotive industry trend towards hybrid and electric vehicles, offering more power while consuming less energy than competitors. Paired with diagnostic feedback electronics, their pump has been awarded with countless prizes due to its innovative design that also meets the temperature and durability requirements of the automotive sector. www.buehlermotor.com
GACC Midwest recognizes Bosch for their Chicago Connectory space. Together with the partner 1871 and the network consisting of faculty from local universities and executives from Chicagoland corporations, the Connectory is much more than a co-working space. It offers a co-creation model that fosters collaboration, networking, problem solving, and a new way of working in the age of connectivity to drive IoT innovation onwards. www.chicagoconnectory.com
ESTENSIS will be recognized as the most innovative company from the New York region. ESTENSIS, established in the world-wide conference business for more than 20 years, is awarded for their intuitive scientific E-Poster system "Das Terminal". Used in scientific conferences around the globe, their digital slide management system has transformed data presentation and presentation management for exhibitors and attendees alike. www.estensis.com
Excellence in Digitalization
VisiConsult is the 2017 Winner of the Excellence in Digitalization Award. The family-owned business is a global leader in digital X-Ray inspection systems. As a supplier of high-end and customized inspection solutions, the VisiConsult team focuses on automation, digitalization and innovations. By leveraging vast amounts of data via the cloud, their technology allows to transform the quality insurance process into a value providing process. VisiConsult is continuously invested in bringing forward innovations in digitalization, including through artificial intelligence, industrial robotics and machine learning. www.visiconsult.com
"The GACCs are proud to honor these excellent companies, which underline the value German subsidiaries wcj add to the US economy. Especially SMEs in the US deliver high quality products, technologies and services, and we are proud to see our community generate jobs and economic growth both in Germany and the US," says Mark Tomkins, President & CEO of GACC Midwest.
About the German American Chambers of Commerce
The German American Chambers of Commerce (GACCs) with their main offices in Atlanta, Chicago and New York, as well as branches in Detroit, Houston, Philadelphia, and San Francisco, work together under the network of the GACCs. With approximately 2,500 members, an extensive international network, and their broad spectrum of activities and services the GACCs are the first choice when it comes to business between the US and Germany. Additionally, our liaison office in Washington, DC, the Representative of German Industry and Trade (RGIT), represents the interests of the German business community vis-à-vis both the US administration and other international organizations based in Washington, DC. AHKs are closely connected to the Chambers of Industry and Commerce (IHKs) in Germany. The umbrella organization of the IHKs is the German Association of Chambers of Industry and Commerce (DIHK), which speaks for 3.6 million business enterprises in Germany and also coordinates and supports the AHKs. The German Chamber Network (AHK) provides experience, connections, and services worldwide through over 130 locations in 90 countries. http://www.gaccmidwest.org | http://www.ahk-
Media Contact
Jasmin Welter, Senior Manager,
Marketing & Communications
(312) 494-2162
welter@gaccmidwest.org
