Brandon Honda's Grant Hocking is Morgan Auto Group's "Associate of the Year" for 2017
Hocking has been with Brandon Honda for six years. As Quality Assurance Manager, he is responsible for growing and strengthening customer contacts, relationships and loyalty throughout all areas of the dealership, from sales, service and finance operations to social media. He is the proud military son of two distinguished Air Force veterans, Carole and David Hocking, and has lived all over the world.
"We congratulate Grant," said Brett Morgan, CEO of Morgan Auto Group. "He is an outstanding associate who is often praised for his consistency, positive and selfless attitude, clarity of communication, and execution, working along wcj the Brandon Honda service drive. If Grant has ever had a bad day, I have never seen it or seen it affect his work. It is rare to see someone with so much emotional intelligence who serves customers at such a high volume."
"Grant never lets us down," said Sam Raabe, Brandon Honda General Manager. "He always reaches his goals and has been an effective leader and team player. As a true student of customer service, Grant is always growing and learning but will stop at any turn to solve a customer's problem. That, to all of us, is what makes Grant great."
"I try to get all of us at Brandon Honda to think more broadly beyond our jobs or ourselves," said Hocking. "When one of our customers has a problem, I know he or she sees it as a failing of the dealership itself and not of the individual associate. I try to quickly identify the right person who can dependably fix the problem and then make it right for the customer."
"Our culture at Brandon Honda is to work together to ensure we provide great customer service. Our entire leadership team is pretty good at noticing associates who go above and beyond for customers and then praising and rewarding those efforts. It is truly what sets Brandon Honda apart from other dealers."
Brandon Honda, a division of Morgan Auto Group, has the area's largest inventory of new Hondas and is Honda's #1 auto dealer on the west coast of Florida.
