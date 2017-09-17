News By Tag
Daniel Gale Sotheby's International Realty Welcomes Lisa Kiefer to its Cold Spring Harbor Office
"We are thrilled to welcome an agent with the exceptional level of professionalism and real estate experience that Lisa Kiefer has," said Ms. Petersen. "Lisa has grown her business from the ground up in under three years to become one of our area's top producing agents. This, combined with her work ethic and collaborative nature, make her the perfect fit for us."
Deborah Hauser, Sales Manager for Cold Spring Harbor, who recruited Lisa to join the organization, concurs. "It's always a pleasure to welcome top talent to our team. Meeting Lisa, there was an immediate click for us. Right away we recognized her strengths and invited her to a two-day networking event in New York City. There she met Patricia Petersen and our management team and top producing agents, as well as key players from top Sotheby's International Realty affiliates around the globe. The event culminated with a dinner and private viewing at Sotheby's Auction House."
Lisa has earned a reputation in the industry for an exceptional level of professionalism wcj and expertise and her willingness to go above and beyond to meet the needs of her clients. Having spent more than 15 years in corporate finance and real estate investing, Lisa utilizes both unique marketing strategies and highly effective negotiating skills.
Through her residency in multiple townships on Long Island, Lisa has gained an in-depth knowledge of the many communities and lifestyles available on Long Island. She currently lives in the Cold Spring Harbor School District, where she plays an active role in the community schools, sports and other activities. Lisa is fluent in Spanish.
