September 2017
SaFrThWeTuMoSu
23222120191817


Daniel Gale Sotheby's International Realty Welcomes Lisa Kiefer to its Cold Spring Harbor Office

 
 
Lisa Kiefer
Lisa Kiefer
 
COLD SPRING HARBOR, N.Y. - Sept. 22, 2017 - PRLog -- Daniel Gale Sotheby's International Realty, one of the nation's leading realtors, recently added licensed associate broker Lisa Kiefer to its busy Cold Spring Harbor office.  Daniel Gale Sotheby's International Realty President and CEO Patricia J. Petersen made the announcement.

"We are thrilled to welcome an agent with the exceptional level of professionalism and real estate experience that Lisa Kiefer has," said Ms. Petersen. "Lisa has grown her business from the ground up in under three years to become one of our area's top producing agents. This, combined with her work ethic and collaborative nature, make her the perfect fit for us."

Deborah Hauser, Sales Manager for Cold Spring Harbor, who recruited Lisa to join the organization, concurs. "It's always a pleasure to welcome top talent to our team. Meeting Lisa, there was an immediate click for us.  Right away we recognized her strengths and invited her to a two-day networking event in New York City.  There she met Patricia Petersen and our management team and top producing agents, as well as key players from top Sotheby's International Realty affiliates around the globe.  The event culminated with a dinner and private viewing at Sotheby's Auction House."

Lisa has earned a reputation in the industry for an exceptional level of professionalism wcj and expertise and her willingness to go above and beyond to meet the needs of her clients.  Having spent more than 15 years in corporate finance and real estate investing, Lisa utilizes both unique marketing strategies and highly effective negotiating skills.

Through her residency in multiple townships on Long Island, Lisa has gained an in-depth knowledge of the many communities and lifestyles available on Long Island. She currently lives in the Cold Spring Harbor School District, where she plays an active role in the community schools, sports and other activities.  Lisa is fluent in Spanish.

Founded in 1922, Daniel Gale Sotheby's International Realty (http://www.danielgale.com/)consistently leads the nation in achieving one of the highest average sales prices in the country. Daniel Gale Sotheby's is a $3.1 billion dollar organization with 900 sales associates in 26 offices spanning Long Island and Queens.  Services include a Relocation Division, an award-winning Marketing & Technology Department, a Development Marketing Group, Commercial and Rental Divisions; and Ambassador Abstract (http://www.ambabstract.com/) Title company.  The Sotheby's International Realty® (http://www.sothebysrealty.com/)affiliate for Long Island and Queens since 1976, Daniel Gale Sotheby's has gained national and international recognition, including top honors worldwide.  In addition to its place on the Regents Board of "Who's Who in Luxury Real Estate," Daniel Gale Sotheby's International Realty is on The Broker Council of Real Trends, The Asian Real Estate Association and The Realty Alliance (comprising some of the real estate industry's most influential companies with participation "by invitation only").  For more information, visit www.danielgale.com.​

Media Contact
Kathleen Caputi
kcaputi@epoch5.com
End
Source:Daniel Gale Sotheby's International Realty
