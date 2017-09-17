 
Industry News





Smooth Jazz Guitarist Blake Aaron Hits Top 5 At Radio Amongst New Releases From Innervision Records

The Southern California based boutique label is excited to announce several new singles from its roster of groove/smooth jazz artists
 
 
Blake Aaron "Vivid"
Blake Aaron "Vivid"
ALISO VIEJO, Calif. - Sept. 22, 2017 - PRLog -- Veteran guitarist Blake Aaron notches another top five single with the catchy groover "Vivid," his 4th single to go top 5 at Smooth Jazz radio.  "Vivid" is the third single from the forthcoming album Color and Passion.

Along with Aaron's success are several new singles making noise from the Innervision roster including saxophonist Dean James' "DJ's Groove", guitarist dee Brown's "Hey Baby", bassist Blair Bryant's "My Gift", trumpeter Preston Smith's "Wondering" and most recently JJ Sansaverino's new single "Festivo" from the forthcoming album International Groove.

"All of these artists have enjoyed radio success in the past." says GM Steve Belkin. "The radio folks have always smiled upon our roster and we hope good things will continue for these great tracks as well. We wcj always appreciate their support!"

About Innervision Records

Innervision Records http://www.innervisionrecords.com is an innovative record label with a special focus on operating within the ever-changing music industry and revolutionizing the way the artist-label relationship works. Innervision specializes in Groove/Smooth Jazz, Jazz, Chill , Neo-Soul and World Music. Innervision is dedicated to infusing fresh, new styles of music, and raising the level of the music you hear by bringing your airwaves, internet and satellite radio great independent music created by artists with a passion for music. This passion, coupled with Innervision's rejection of the music industry's corporate model, enables Innervision Records to bring unique and refreshing music to the masses.

