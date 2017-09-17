 
News By Tag
* UPSL
* Reno
* Carson City
* More Tags...
Industry News
* Sports
* More Industries...
News By Place
* Carson city
  Nevada
  United States
* More Locations...

Country(s)
United States
Australia
India
Hong Kong
England
- - -
More Countries


Industry News





September 2017
SaFrThWeTuMoSu
23222120191817

Western Nevada FC ready for US Open Cup

Team is first amateur side from Northern Nevada in prestigious tournament
 
 
WNFC takes on Davis Legacy SC tomorrow
WNFC takes on Davis Legacy SC tomorrow
 
Spread the Word
Listed Under

Tags:
UPSL
Reno
Carson City

Industry:
Sports

Location:
Carson city - Nevada - US

CARSON CITY, Nev. - Sept. 22, 2017 - PRLog -- Western Nevada Futbol Club and its "Fast and Furious" brand of futbol have qualified to participate in the 2018 Lamar Hunt US Open Cup. The team will have the opportunity to play against professional teams in the USL and MLS. WNFC is also the first amateur club from Northern Nevada to ever play in the 105-year history of the country's "Tournament of Tournaments".

"We're proud to be the first amateur team to represent Northern Nevada," WNFC Head Coach Ian Hill said. "Northern Nevada has a great soccer community with tremendous talent. We're excited to show the country through the Open Cup what Northern Nevada can do."

WNFC's opponent this weekend is Davis Legacy SC from Davis, CA. Hill mentioned that some of their players have played at higher levels.

"Davis is an outstanding soccer program," Hill said. "They are going to be a tremendous opponent. They have former collegiate players, former USL players, and also a former MLS player. This game will definitely be a challenge."

While winning the Open Cup is the ultimate goal, one of the side goals of the tournament is to be the last amateur team standing. That team will be awarded a prize of $15,000 from US Soccer. The final amateur team from 2017 was Christos FC. Christos is a club sponsored by a local liquor store in Maryland. After getting through the qualifying rounds, Christos FC advanced all the way to the 4th round of the event before eventually falling to MLS-side DC United.

WNFC will play Davis Legacy SC in Davis, CA tomorrow at 5 pm. The winner advances wcj to the second round which will be played the weekend of October 21/22.

The team is also looking for donations to help offset the cost of travelling – not only to this contest, but to all of their contests throughout the year. While any flat donation is always accepted, the club also offers the 12th Man Club for as little as $12 per month and offers season passes, free and discounted merchandise, and more depending on the amount. For more information, or to donate, please contact Ian Hill at ian@westernnevadafc.com or (775) 443-6950.

Contact
Will Bumgardner
***@westernnevadafc.com
End
Source:Western Nevada FC
Email:***@westernnevadafc.com
Tags:UPSL, Reno, Carson City
Industry:Sports
Location:Carson city - Nevada - United States
Account Email Address Verified     Account Phone Number Verified     Disclaimer     Report Abuse
Western Nevada Futbol Club PRs
Trending News
Top Daily News
Top Weekly News

Top Daily News
Top Weekly News
PTC News

Sep 22, 2017 News



Like PRLog?
9K2K1K
Click to Share