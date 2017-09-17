News By Tag
Western Nevada FC ready for US Open Cup
Team is first amateur side from Northern Nevada in prestigious tournament
"We're proud to be the first amateur team to represent Northern Nevada," WNFC Head Coach Ian Hill said. "Northern Nevada has a great soccer community with tremendous talent. We're excited to show the country through the Open Cup what Northern Nevada can do."
WNFC's opponent this weekend is Davis Legacy SC from Davis, CA. Hill mentioned that some of their players have played at higher levels.
"Davis is an outstanding soccer program," Hill said. "They are going to be a tremendous opponent. They have former collegiate players, former USL players, and also a former MLS player. This game will definitely be a challenge."
While winning the Open Cup is the ultimate goal, one of the side goals of the tournament is to be the last amateur team standing. That team will be awarded a prize of $15,000 from US Soccer. The final amateur team from 2017 was Christos FC. Christos is a club sponsored by a local liquor store in Maryland. After getting through the qualifying rounds, Christos FC advanced all the way to the 4th round of the event before eventually falling to MLS-side DC United.
WNFC will play Davis Legacy SC in Davis, CA tomorrow at 5 pm. The winner advances wcj to the second round which will be played the weekend of October 21/22.
The team is also looking for donations to help offset the cost of travelling – not only to this contest, but to all of their contests throughout the year. While any flat donation is always accepted, the club also offers the 12th Man Club for as little as $12 per month and offers season passes, free and discounted merchandise, and more depending on the amount. For more information, or to donate, please contact Ian Hill at ian@westernnevadafc.com or (775) 443-6950.
