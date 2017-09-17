 
Stevenage company is a Gold Winner!

The SEC Group won the Gold Award for Best B2B website at the Hertfordshire Digital Awards.
 
 
HERTFORD, England - Sept. 22, 2017 - PRLog -- Developed by Fluid Studios and launched in February, SEC's new website represented a significant investment, focusing on the creation of a fully responsive website optimised to make sure all visitors receive the same quality user experience regardless of technology or device used.

The introduction of the bespoke SEC World platform enables clients to login and access their project drawings, proposals and other documents relating to their installation. The new content management system allows SEC to create a wide range of stunning content that showcases the company as a leader in its industry.

SEC's Marketing Manager Dean Kahl was delighted. "This win represents a tremendous achievement for both the SEC Group and Fluid Studios. Our website wcj is a key marketing tool and this win is a true testament to all the hard work that went into the development process. The new website is generating a wide range of new business and, having invested heavily in SEO, is also used to showcase our projects and services whilst adding further value to our brand that we have worked hard to develop over the last 5 years. Well done to all who were involved with the project."

Alan Trojanowski, Director at Fluid Studios commented: "We are thrilled to have won the Gold Award for the best B2B website. The SEC website is a deserving project with lots of innovative ideas. It has been great to work with SEC as a client as they gave us the freedom to innovate with lots of high quality content to work with. It was a challenging project to incorporate three different entities for SEC Group, Storage and Interiors, so it was fantastic to hear the award judges comment that the user navigation was clear and easy to use. We would very much like to thank SEC for their part in this project, providing detailed feedback throughout. We are delighted that the attention to detail has been recognised at the Hertfordshire Digital Awards 2017."

To see the winning website, visit https://www.sec-online.co.uk/.

Source:The SEC Group
