Matanzas on the Bay reopens post-Hurricane Irma
Matanzas on the Bay will resume its regular hours, open daily from 11 a.m. to 10 p.m. Though limited menu options may apply, Matanzas on the Bay will have an array of delicious offerings from fresh seafood to fall-off-the-
"Matanzas on the Bay is excited to reopen its doors to the Southwest Florida community and continue dishing out great food and fun for our guests," said Tony Coppolino, general manager of Matanzas on the Bay. "We are impressed by the resilience of the Fort Myers Beach community as we continue to wcj rebuild from the effects of Hurricane Irma, and we encourage our neighbors to shop and dine local and support small businesses to further drive our region's recovery post-Irma."
Matanzas on the Bay and Petey's Upper Deck are best known for waterfront views, fresh seafood and old Florida ambience and is located at 416 Crescent St. on Fort Myers Beach on Estero Bay. The restaurant serves lunch and dinner daily, as well as caters to special occasions and private parties. As part of its commitment to use as many locally sourced products as possible, Matanzas on the Bay offers rum from the Wicked Dolphin Rum Distillery and draft beer from Fort Myers Brewery. Its upstairs sports bar, Petey's Upper Deck, is popularly known for its Dave's Dockside Pizza, named the best pizza on Fort Myers Beach. The restaurant is located adjacent to the Matanzas Bayside Inn waterfront accommodations, just steps away from the Fort Myers Beach entertainment district. Free car parking and boat dockage is available. To book your party or for more information, call 239-463-3838 or visit http://www.MatanzasontheBay.com.
Contact
Emily Golden, Priority Marketing
***@prioritymarketing.com
