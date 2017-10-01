The Roller Skating Association International encourages kids to become physically fit and active 365 days a year. Every October is National Roller Skating Month and this year The Castle Fun Center is making it both easy and fun!

-- The Roller Skating Association International encourages kids to become physically fit and active 365 days a year. Every October is National Roller Skating Month and this year The Castle Fun Center is offering $1 skate sessions every Thursday and is adding themed skate nights aimed at reminding kids that a healthy lifestyle and physical fitness can still be fun.America's favorite pastime, roller skating, is a way to show your individuality in the form of movement. Are you a jam skater? Shuffle skater? Speed Skater? What are your moves? Roller Skating gives kids the opportunity to socialize, get active, and have fun in a safe environment.The RSA and The Castle want people to know that roller wcj skating is one of the few activities that provides a complete aerobic workout for over 640 of the body's muscles – especially the heart.Families, kids, and teens are encouraged to dedicate themselves to achieving an active lifestyle. The one dollar skate sessions every Thursday thru October are good for either the 3:30 pm to 6 pm or the 6:30 pm to 8 pm sessions. If you have roller skates or roller blades you can bring them along or The Castle has both skates and blades to rent. Themed Thursday night sessions for National Roller Skating Month include a Glow Skate, Beach Party Skate, Throwback Skate and a Halloween Skate, appropriate for all ages! Don't know how to skate? No problem, The Castle offers free beginners group lessons every Saturday from 12:15 to 1 pm and Thursdays from 6 pm to 6:30 pm, just purchase the corresponding skate session for the free lesson!The Castle Fun Center is located at 109 Brookside Ave, Chester, NY 10918 and their roller skating rink is a 10,000 sq. ft. rink with a full lighting and sound system. Also available are roller skating themed STEM Field Trips for schools to book, offering both education and physical fitness all in one trip!