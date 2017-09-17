News By Tag
VocabularySpellingCity welcomes new General Manager
VocabularySpellingCity and sister site Science4Us are pleased to announce the addition of Steve Watson as General Manager, reporting directly to CEO & President, John Edelson.
Watson joins VocabularySpellingCity and Science4Us with over 17 years of experience in the education and edtech industry. Formerly employed by Virginia-based online schooling company K12 Inc., Watson served in several roles including Senior Product Development Manager and Senior Director of Planning and Operations for product development. Most recently, Watson served as K12 Inc.'s Vice President of Product and Technology Operations and Program Management, where he oversaw project management and operations supporting product and application development.
In his new role, Watson now brings his versatile leadership skills to the game-based educational site, VocabularySpellingCity, and the interactive science program, Science4Us. There, Watson will direct the sites' multifunctional organization including their engineering, sales and marketing, client support, and educational leadership teams. He will oversee new product and feature development and lead the profitable growth of these innovative and award-winning teams.
"Steve is an accomplished executive who brings a wealth of experience wcj regarding current and new perspectives and approaches to the development of educational products and operations through periods of high growth," said Edelson. "We look forward to the many contributions he will bring to our team."
About VocabularySpellingCity
VocabularySpellingCity is an innovative, game-based website and app used to build K-12 literacy skills in vocabulary, spelling, phonics, and writing. Educators and families can customize more than 35 engaging activities for students at every learning level, creating their own word lists or using thousands on the site. The learning activities support educational standards and are designed to supplement any curriculum. Family and school memberships are available in both free and premium versions. To learn more, visit http://www.VocabularySpellingCity.com. Follow the company on twitter.com/
About Science4Us
Science4Us is a complete, standards-based, core science curriculum that delivers digital and real-world science experiences to early elementary students. Its mission is to provide a solid foundation of fundamental science concepts for students in their formative years, upon which a deep understanding and interest in science can be built. Science4Us enables teachers to deliver an exemplary science educational experience to their early elementary school students. To learn more, visit http://www.prweb.net/
