Athlete Competing in Sunday's Ironman 70.3 Battles Disabling Neurological Disorder
Jennifer Middlebrook Will Swim, Bike & Run but Cannot Walk without "Miracle Drug."
"On a normal day, I take one pill and can go 24 hours with no symptoms. If I go past the 24 hour mark—which I try to never do—then I get horrible clawing and Charlie horses in my legs and feet. So bad that I am in tears until the meds kick in," Middlebrook explains. "But, it is definitely my miracle drug, and I will always appreciate to the depths of my heart that doctor who took the time to see me in the hospital that day!
Dystonia is a chronic, disabling, neurological disorder marked by extreme muscle contractions that cause involuntary movements and abnormal postures of the body and limbs. There are numerous manifestations of dystonia that impact people of all ages and backgrounds. Common signs include twisting or abnormal movements of the head and neck, excessive blinking, a breathy or choking voice, hand cramps, or a twisted foot. Dystonia is frequently misdiagnosed due to a lack of awareness even among medical wcj professionals.
Ironman 70.3 Augusta is one of a series of long distance triathlon races organized by the World Triathlon Corporation, consisting of a 1.2-mile swim, a 56-mile bike ride, and a 13.1-mile run. The race will begin on Sunday, September 24 at 7:30 AM at Augusta Riverwalk Marina (1 5th Street Augusta, GA), and finish at Augusta Common on Broad St between 8th St and 9th St. Complete details are available at http://www.ironman.com/
Contact
Jessica Feeley
