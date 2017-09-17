 
Industry News





September 2017
SaFrThWeTuMoSu
23222120191817


The Lounge 10th Birthday Party Hosted By 112

Party with RnB legends 112 as Manchester's longest running urban venue celebrates 10 years of good times, amazing live PA's & incredible DJ's.
 
 
MANCHESTER, England - Sept. 22, 2017 - PRLog -- THE LOUNGE 10TH BIRTHDAY PARTY

PRESS RELEASE

Manchester's longest running urban venue celebrates TEN YEARS of RnB, hip hop, bashment, funky house, afrobeats and everything in between…

TEN YEARS of incredible internationally acclaimed live PA's including B2K, Fat Man Scoop, Joyce Simms, Horace Brown, Damage, Shola Ama, Pied Piper & Master of Ceremonies, Skepta, Bugzy Malone, Lotto Boyz, Ndubz, Lady Marga, Maxwell D, Not3s, Angel, Stylo G, Solid Star, Crazy Cousins and many more!

TEN YEARS of amazing DJ's including Trevor Nelson, EZ, Dreem Team, Jamie Duggan, Semtex, Steve Sutherland, Charlie Sloth, DJ Ace, Robbo Ranx, DJ Flukes, Masterstepz and DJ Q to name but a few!

TEN YEARS of Moët & Chandon-sipping good times...this wcj night will be no exception to this trend with this spectacular event is sponsored by Moët & Chandon''s premium range; Moët & Chandon NIR Rosé – a distinguished taste for discerning party goers.

The Lounge, previously known as Aura Bar & Lounge and originally Lounge 31 is excited to announce that RnB legends 112 will be hosting the venue's fantastic 10th Birthday party celebrations. Expect to hear massive hits being performed live from 112 themselves such as Peaches and Cream, Only You and Dance With Me amongst many more! Resident DJ's both past and present will also be gracing the decks with the very best in urban flavours.

Key details:

Date: Saturday 7th October

Time: 10pm – 7am (Exclusive pre-party from 7pm)

Venue address: 31 Withy Grove, Manchester, M4 2BJ

Ticket Outlets: Skiddle.com, Eventbrite, Ticketmaster and selected ticket reps.

http://skiddle.com/e/13059713

https://www.eventbrite.co.uk/e/the-lounge-10th-birthday-party-hosted-by-112-tickets-38138601584

Ticket Prices: Early Bird: £10 | VIP Early Bird: £20 | Standard £15 | Standard VIP: £30

Contact:

Phone: 0843 289 9614

Email: info@themanchesterlounge.com

Website: www.themanchesterlounge.com

