News By Tag
Industry News
News By Location
Country(s)
Industry News
Breaking Entertainment News Celebrity Publicist Toni Embry To Visit Bowling Green Kentucky
Chief Celebrity Publicist/Entertainment Attorney Toni Embry Of Glacé Entertainment Public Relations™ Will Visit Bowling Green Kentucky And Document Visit On Social Media Using The Hashtag #VisitBGKY And #TEVisitsBGKY
Though the trip to Bowling Green was originally slated as a trip to visit a local family member, the Celebrity Publicist has decided to adventure and explore all that Bowling Green has to offer in way of local businesses, shops, restaurants, lodging accommodations, tourist attractions and of course the people of Bowling Green, KY. While exploring and visiting, Toni will document her adventures across multiple social media platforms by sharing photos, videos, and going LIVE from select locations. Currently Glacé Entertainment Public Relations™ reaches 24.5 million engaged fans and entertainment industry insiders with a single click through Sprout Social (a social media sharing program that distributes posts across all of your social media platforms simultaneously)
Glacé Entertainment Public Relations™ is currently seeking area attractions, accommodations/
- - - > If you are a local Bowling Green business (or surrounding area) and would like to be featured or if you are a member of the media/press and would like to interview Toni while she is in Bowling Green, please e-mail Toni's asst. Luccio Torres at ToniEmbry@CallMyPublicists.com
For More Information On Glacé Entertainment Public wcj Relations™ And Toni Embry Visit - - - > http://www.CallMyPublicists.com
Biography Of Our Chief Publicist/Entertainment Attorney - Toni Embry
Partial Client List (current/past)
Toni Embry first got a taste of being a publicist at age 15 when she assisted her father with the planning of Naval Air Week in Chicago, Illinois. She was assigned the responsibility of handling all facets and needs of the celebrity attendees. She knew from that moment on she would become a publicist concentrating on the entertainment industry. After graduating college, Toni decided she did not want to work for anyone (a company); she wanted to work for herself. Toni very quickly and systematically started obtaining actors, recording artists, and models as clients. Her passion for their craft and careers was evident by her long work hours and persistence to get them maximum exposure. Toni is also highly respected as being a very confidential publicist.
With her career in high-gear, Toni decided that she wanted to expand her coverage area outside of her New York City office. In 2006 she formed Glacé Entertainment Public Relations™ where she has served as chief publicist for many years. Glacé Entertainment Public Relations™ is a network of independent publicists all working together for the benefit of their clients. The boutique pr firm now has offices in N.Y.C., Chicago, L.A., Atlanta, Miami, and recently opened an office in London. Toni, along with Glacé Entertainment Public Relations™ , represents some of today's hottest talent in all facets of the entertainment sector. Celebrity models, actors, and recording artists, all call Glacé Entertainment Public Relations™ home.
Media Contact
Assistant To TONI EMBRY - Luccio Torres
646.783.9616
***@callmypublicists.com
End
Account Email Address Account Phone Number Disclaimer Report Abuse