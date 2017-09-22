Fabga & MCGM start a Cleanness drive for a common goal to make Clean & Green Mumbai

Stop cribing and complaining and come forward contributing for a cleaner and greener society and community for ourselves and our future generations. Yes MCGM Listens, Join the Event..

FABGA

Spread the Word

Listed Under Tags:

* FABGA

* Mcgm

* Wastemanagement Industry:

* Architecture Location:

* Mumbai - Maharashtra - India Subject:

* Events

Contact

Ajay Bhaskar

***@gmail.com Ajay Bhaskar

End

-- Fabga, an NGO to promote Fresh Air and Healthier Living from Oshiwara Mumbai, Join hands with Municipal Corporation of Greater Mumbai - to Initiate a Cleaning and Waste Management drive starting from Oshiwara Garden.Event is Organised between 8 to 9 AM on 25th September 2017 at MCGM Garden ( KL Walawalkar Udyan) at Oshiwara, Andheri West.This program is intended to bring awareness among societies and residents to let them know how easily they can bring the change themselves to bring a pollution free societyOn this Event Mr. Vishal Tibrewala from Green Communities Foundation will address the attendees on his experience on successfully implementing waste management initiatives in housing societies..Green Communities Foundation is a not-for-profit company in the area of solid waste management which has put wcj together an efficient process to make a society waste free.When a society signs up to be waste free, a waste management expert is assigned to the society to help it during the journeyThis expert guides the society through the various steps, including:• Showing the society members and its managing committee how simple the whole process is• Helping the society to identify a small project team and creating a plan to make the society waste free• Training and handholding the project team through the entire process• Helping the society to procure the equipment, its installation and assisting with its operation for a few weeks• Helping the society to get tax breaks, vertical gardens and other such goodies• Ensuring that the society is on the coveted list of waste free societies of Mumbai.We can also offer the service as a cash free service to the society, wherein we help the society to get the service financed by a bank against the cash flow generated by the wasteThe whole process to become a waste free society takes 6 months.