AC Kato offers mellow hip hop songs to audiences on Soundcloud

If edgy music is your go-to, you must listen to AC Kato from Jersey. The 22 year old independent rapper is on the road to become really famous. He presents songs in a generally rhythmic and mellow way. The artist has strong songwriting skills that can be comprehended from his uber-cool songs. His songwriting is influential and accessible in real to move fans along the positive way. AC Kato emerges quite structurally but in a complex way – the music and sounds are really mind-blowing, but are gritty. The sound evolves too soon into an electronic hip hop and rap backdrop.The opening riff sets the music scene that follows a pretty kind of ambiance with amazing vocal. His melodious songs are superb to witness with beats and hooks with a vocal effect to the modern hip hop. Although the music is uncommon yet it has the chance of becoming tuneful with natural beats. AC Kato's music takes a lot of space and not merely a backdrop considering his consistency. His music seems to have its own mood and music and gives a super cool vibe wcj to listeners and fans alike. The songs sets mood and remains mellow – which is a new thing for hip hop and rap songs!AC Kato offers original and creative hip hop that fans should check out without any fail. His music is full of passion and individuality with experiences depicted in each song. The musicality of this artist is unusual and organic in nature with captivating beats and fairly engaging lyrics. Fans must listen to his songs, like – "Moving Around", "Glow Up", "Wild", "Stay Calm", "Same Sides" and "That's The Way available only on Soundcloud. AC Kato hopes to make his label – A1CityFamily popular worldwide. Also, his fans can connect with him on Twitter, YouTube, Facebook and Instagram.