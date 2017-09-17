Country(s)
FIFA 18 Soundtrack Officially Unveiled
The soundtrack for FIFA 18 is out on September 14 - even though the game officially launches on September 29.
Other than that, the soundtrack has big acts, such as Lorde, Alt-J, and The xx. There are also indie rock bands like The National, The War on Drugs, Slowdive, Portugal, The Man, and The Amazons.
The playlist will feature London group's duo IDER and Bad Sounds, English singer Rex Orange County, and Danish group Off Bloom. Good news: the playlist has 40 tracks on Spotify. For more FIFA news, including FIFA 18 Coins, visit PlayerAuctions.
