FIFA 18 Soundtrack Officially Unveiled

The soundtrack for FIFA 18 is out on September 14 - even though the game officially launches on September 29.

FIFA is the biggest soccer league in the world, and it's consistently one of the best-selling video games of its genre. For FIFA 18, the soundtrack features fresh songs from some of the biggest artists, including Run the Jewels and Django Django. Both groups have added two new and previously unreleased tracks for the game.Other than that, the soundtrack has big acts, such as Lorde, Alt-J, and The xx. There are also indie rock bands like The National, The War on Drugs, Slowdive, Portugal, The Man, and The Amazons.The playlist will feature London group's duo IDER and Bad Sounds, English singer Rex Orange County, and Danish group Off Bloom. Good news: the playlist has 40 tracks on Spotify.