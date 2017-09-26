News By Tag
The Campaign for Water Protection: Upcoming Events
"We all need to be proactive in finding ways to focus, understand and share ideas on how to protect the water supplies we count on for our lives, before a crisis hits. Our action or inaction around protecting water will decide the fate of our most important resource," added Mr Gabriel.
UPCOMING SPEAKING ENGAGEMENTS
When: Tuesday, September 26, 2017 at 12 pm
Who: Leslie Gabriel will discuss Water Advocacy to the Newburgh Rotary Club
Where: Newburgh Powelton Club
29 Balmville Road, Newburgh, NY 12550
This past July, the Campaign for Water Protection held a public forum inviting local civic leaders, and local government officials to have an honest conversation about the water supply contamination in Newburgh. Featured speaker Retired Master Sergeant Ensminger USMC who spoke about his experience, fighting for those contaminated from the toxic drinking water at Camp Lejeune.
To learn more about how you can support water advocacy in your community contact the Campaign for Water Protection at 888.222.8040 or visit our Facebook Page at https://www.facebook.com/
Leslie wcj Gabriel will be speaking at the Cortland Rotary Club sometime in October, 2017. Look for upcoming announcements and events in your area about how you can help protect water.
About The Campaign for Water Protection:
The Campaign For Water Protection will bring together water leaders and citizens to learn how to protect, understand and even love water.
The campaign started as town hall roundtable meetings sharing ideas on how to best protect our water. The campaign is expected it to grow into cultural events and celebrations to touch move and inspire people to truly take action to protect water.
The Campaign For Water Protection will be proactive in finding ways to focus, understand and share ideas on how to protect the water supplies we count on for our lives - before a crisis hits.
The Campaign For Water Protection with us - as individuals, our communities, our businesses, and our state, local and tribal governments. The aim of the campaign is to make quality of our water and availability of pristine water supplies priority # 1.
Join The Campaign For Water Protection and learn how to protect, understand and even love water.
Media Contact
Andrew Ciccone, Media Relations
845.202.7087
***@hudsonvalleypublicrelations.com
