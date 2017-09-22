 
News By Tag
* Erp
* Payroll
* Crm
* More Tags...
Industry News
* Advertising
* More Industries...
News By Location
* Pune
  Maharashtra
  India
* More Locations...

Country(s)
United States
Australia
India
Hong Kong
England
- - -
More Countries


Industry News





September 2017
SaFrThWeTuMoSu
23222120191817


Make India Business Service Festival By Sme Networks

SMEJoinup brings to you the next edition of their annual event, the bigger and better
 
 
Spread the Word
Listed Under

Tags:
* Erp
* Payroll
* Crm

Industry:
* Advertising

Location:
* Pune - Maharashtra - India

Subject:
* Events

PUNE, India - Sept. 22, 2017 - PRLog -- After the consecutive and resounding success of   "The Great Indian Small Business Festival," SMEJoinup brings to you the next edition of their annual event, the bigger and better "Make in India Business Services Festival." The festival is a 6-month long online event which commenced on the 15th September.

"As an advocate of the Make in India philosophy of easing business services, SMEjoinup brings together startups and small or medium enterprises under one roof  to serve their business needs."

Emphasising the significance of the event  Pooja Kumar, founder and CEO SMEJoinup says " The ongoing special offers and discounts are sure to help you save money and effort in this often daunting task. So whether you are looking for a payroll management software,  need assistance in writing a business plan or drafting legal documents; we have got you covered".

It is the perfect opportunity for business owners and budding entrepreneurs like you to be able to choose the service that you need to take your business further at the right price.

Each month the festival will focus on a different service category and will be themed accordingly, the schedule for the sub-festivals is as follows.

·        SAAS Make In India Business Services Festival (http://campaign.smejoinup.com/festival-september?utm_sour...) - 15th Sep to 14thOct

·        Financial Services Make In India Business Services Festival -15th Oct - 14thNov

·        Web and Mobile Make In India Business Services Festival - 15th Nov to 14th Dec

·        Get Funded Make In India Business Services Festival - 15th Dec to 14th Jan

·        Marketing Make In India Business Services Festival - 15th Jan to 14th Feb

·        HR & Legal Make In India Business Services Festival -15th Feb to 14th Mar

SMEjoinup is India's Largest business services helpline, dedicated to small businesses. The helpline aims to fulfill service requests for businesses by providing them with a range of options factoring in the budget and specific requirements.

With wcj over 1000 vendors on-board, offering services across six major categories and a network of over 100,000 SME's who have reached out to SMEjoinup for solutions. The major service categories are listed below

1.     Finance

2.     Legal

3.     HR

4.     Offline & Online Marketing

5.     Web & Mobile Services

6.     SAAS

There are thirty-six services available across these categories to small businesses. Provided by vendors who have the right mix of experience, innovation, and execution.

SMEjoinup has a proven track record of successfully conducting events of this stature in the past. So to repeat and improve on the level of success achieved, Pooja elaborates "we will be reaching out to over 1,50,000 SMEs and our network Partners like TIE through direct emails. To spread the word even further, we will be utilizing Google AdWords and our presence across prominent social media platforms, Facebook, LinkedIn and Twitter as part of our promotional strategy".

"The motto is to ensure maximum participation and make sure that the event serves its purpose of enabling businesses to find what they need."

SMEs are pivotal (http://msme.gov.in/sites/default/files/MEME%20ANNUAL%20RE...) to the Indian economy, providing employment opportunities to millions and contributing significantly to GDP  and showing sustained growth of 10% over the years. SMEjoinup aims to help the  SMEs in their journey through initiatives such The "Make in India Business Services Festival."

To get in touch with representative to participate and make your services visible in the festival email on request@smejoinup.com or call on 8378011112

Know More

Media Contact
Mayur Rajput
2025892191
***@smejoinup.com
End
Source:SME Networks
Email:***@smejoinup.com Email Verified
Tags:Erp, Payroll, Crm
Industry:Advertising
Location:Pune - Maharashtra - India
Subject:Events
Account Email Address Verified     Account Phone Number Verified     Disclaimer     Report Abuse
Page Updated Last on: Sep 22, 2017
Trending
Daily News
Weekly News

Daily News
Weekly News
PTC News

Sep 22, 2017 News



Like PRLog?
9K2K1K
Click to Share