Make India Business Service Festival By Sme Networks
SMEJoinup brings to you the next edition of their annual event, the bigger and better
"As an advocate of the Make in India philosophy of easing business services, SMEjoinup brings together startups and small or medium enterprises under one roof to serve their business needs."
Emphasising the significance of the event Pooja Kumar, founder and CEO SMEJoinup says " The ongoing special offers and discounts are sure to help you save money and effort in this often daunting task. So whether you are looking for a payroll management software, need assistance in writing a business plan or drafting legal documents; we have got you covered".
It is the perfect opportunity for business owners and budding entrepreneurs like you to be able to choose the service that you need to take your business further at the right price.
Each month the festival will focus on a different service category and will be themed accordingly, the schedule for the sub-festivals is as follows.
· SAAS Make In India Business Services Festival (http://campaign.smejoinup.com/
· Financial Services Make In India Business Services Festival -15th Oct - 14thNov
· Web and Mobile Make In India Business Services Festival - 15th Nov to 14th Dec
· Get Funded Make In India Business Services Festival - 15th Dec to 14th Jan
· Marketing Make In India Business Services Festival - 15th Jan to 14th Feb
· HR & Legal Make In India Business Services Festival -15th Feb to 14th Mar
SMEjoinup is India's Largest business services helpline, dedicated to small businesses. The helpline aims to fulfill service requests for businesses by providing them with a range of options factoring in the budget and specific requirements.
With wcj over 1000 vendors on-board, offering services across six major categories and a network of over 100,000 SME's who have reached out to SMEjoinup for solutions. The major service categories are listed below
1. Finance
2. Legal
3. HR
4. Offline & Online Marketing
5. Web & Mobile Services
6. SAAS
There are thirty-six services available across these categories to small businesses. Provided by vendors who have the right mix of experience, innovation, and execution.
SMEjoinup has a proven track record of successfully conducting events of this stature in the past. So to repeat and improve on the level of success achieved, Pooja elaborates "we will be reaching out to over 1,50,000 SMEs and our network Partners like TIE through direct emails. To spread the word even further, we will be utilizing Google AdWords and our presence across prominent social media platforms, Facebook, LinkedIn and Twitter as part of our promotional strategy".
"The motto is to ensure maximum participation and make sure that the event serves its purpose of enabling businesses to find what they need."
SMEs are pivotal (http://msme.gov.in/
To get in touch with representative to participate and make your services visible in the festival email on request@smejoinup.com or call on 8378011112
Know More
Media Contact
Mayur Rajput
2025892191
***@smejoinup.com
