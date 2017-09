Make India Business Service Festival By Sme Networks

SMEJoinup brings to you the next edition of their annual event, the bigger and better

-- After the consecutive and resounding success of "The Great Indian Small Business Festival,"brings to you the next edition of their annual event, the"Make in India Business Services Festival." The festival is a 6-month long online event which commenced on the 15th September."As an advocate of thephilosophy of easing business services,brings together startups and small or medium enterprises under one roof to serve their business needs."Emphasising the significance of the event Pooja Kumar, founder and CEO SMEJoinup says " The ongoing special offers and discounts are sure to help you save money and effort in this often daunting task. So whether you are looking for a payroll management software, need assistance in writing a business plan or drafting legal documents; we have got you covered".It is the perfect opportunity for business owners and budding entrepreneurs like you to be able to choose the service that you need to take your business further at the right price.Each month the festival will focus on a different service category and will be themed accordingly, the schedule for the sub-festivals is as follows.· SAAS Make In India Business Services Festival ( http://campaign.smejoinup.com/ festival-september? utm_sour... ) - 15th Sep to 14thOct-15th Oct - 14thNov15th Nov to 14th Dec15th Dec to 14th Jan15th Jan to 14th Feb15th Feb to 14th Maris India's Largest business services helpline, dedicated to small businesses. The helpline aims to fulfill service requests for businesses by providing them with a range of options factoring in the budget and specific requirements.With wcj over 1000 vendors on-board, offering services across six major categories and a network of over 100,000 SME's who have reached out to SMEjoinup for solutions. The major service categories are listed below1. Finance2. Legal3. HR4. Offline & Online Marketing5. Web & Mobile Services6. SAASThere areservices available across these categories to small businesses. Provided by vendors who have the right mix of experience, innovation, and execution.SMEjoinup has a proven track record of successfully conducting events of this stature in the past. So to repeat and improve on the level of success achieved, Pooja elaborates "we will be reaching out to over 1,50,000 SMEs and our network Partners like TIE through direct emails. To spread the word even further, we will be utilizing Google AdWords and our presence across prominent social media platforms, Facebook, LinkedIn and Twitter as part of our promotional strategy"."The motto is to ensure maximum participation and make sure that the event serves its purpose of enabling businesses to find what they need."SMEs are pivotal ( http://msme.gov.in/ sites/default/ files/MEME%20ANNUAL% 20RE... ) to the Indian economy, providing employment opportunities to millions and contributing significantly to GDP and showing sustained growth of 10% over the years. SMEjoinup aims to help the SMEs in their journey through initiatives such The "Make in India Business Services Festival."To get in touch with representative to participate and make your services visible in the festival email on request@smejoinup.com or call on 8378011112Know More