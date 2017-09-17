 
Industry News





Dependable Car Care announcing the Launch of their New Mobile App!

All the customers of Dependable Car Care can now download the new mobile app to access the tools that will help make vehicle ownership a rewarding experience
 
VENTURA, Calif. - Sept. 22, 2017 - PRLog -- Dependable Car Care, a Full-Service Auto Repair Shop located in Ventura, CA, is now offering all vehicle owners the facility to use their new mobile app, with Apple iTunes app, or the Google Android app. Using this mobile app, all the vehicle owners can make their vehicle ownership experience more rewarding and dependable car care allows all vehicle owners to manage their auto repair services into their fingertips.

Find the Red "Mobile App" Buttons on Dependable Car Care's Website and choose either "Android" or "iPhone" to download. Check it out all the cool features you will receive.

Dependable Car Care offers specials coupons for various auto repair services to help make them more inexpensive, including oil changes, radiators, brake service, transmissions, and tire repair. The auto repair experts at Dependable car care are here to help you take care of your vehicle problems, no matter how minor or serious they may be.

About Dependable wcj Car Care

Dependable Car Care is an ASE Certified Auto Service Shop providing complete auto repair services & maintenance since 11 years. Their Certified Auto Experts take care of your vehicle and qualified to service & repair all types of foreign and domestic vehicles. When you come with your vehicle to Dependable car care, their ASE Certified mechanics will thoroughly diagnose the problem presented, and then work to repair the dependability and reliability of your vehicle, using latest advanced technology. Dependable Car Care is proudly serving all the vehicle owners in Ventura, CA, and the surrounding areas. Visit our Official Website: http://www.dependablecarcare.com

Contact
Dan Winter
8056592957
service@dependablecarcare.com
Source:
Email:***@dependablecarcare.com
Posted By:***@dependablecarcare.com Email Verified
