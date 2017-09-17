 
Industry News





September 2017
SaFrThWeTuMoSu
23222120191817

Packing Supply Introduces Custom Screen Printed Security Bags & Envelopes

Now available custom screen printed tamper evident security envelopes & bags at cost economical rates at Packing Supply.
 
 
VADODARA, India - Sept. 22, 2017 - PRLog -- Packingsupply.in an e-commerce packaging portal specializing in tamper evident bags, security envelopes and poly security bags now launches Custom Screen Printed Security Envelopes. These Custom Screen Printed Tamper Evident Security Envelopes are designed for storage and transportation of important documents, confidential data, valuables, examination papers and precious products among others.

The custom poly security envelopes are an addition to the existing range of screen printed and custom printed packaging materials that they supply to various online and offline businesses. "Custom printing is like a window to the quality of your brand. Custom designing or printing your packaging material strategically to showcase your brand can help you create a better brand image and a memorable experience for your customers" says Semil Shah Digital Marketing Manager, Packing Supply.

Your brand logo, name, and other important details or a touching message can be added with the security envelope printing at a marginal cost. These Custom Screen Printed Tamper Evident Security Envelopes are available for a minimum order quantity of 400 which is an ideal fit for small and medium e-commerce business.

In addition, Packing supply also wcj sell Amazon Branded Festive Courier Bags with Jacket/Document Pouch with amazing festive print. They also offer Amazon.in branded packaging bags in several sizes to select from at cost-effective rates. Visit here to know more about customized screen printed security bags & envelopes: https://www.packingsupply.in/screen-printed-tamper-eviden...

About Packing Supply:

Packingsupply.in is a new initiative by market experts Dynaflex that has three-decade-old experience in printing and packaging. It is a one-stop online destination for all your packaging material and aims at helping you buy high-quality packaging material at the ease of your fingertips, shipped straight to your homes. The best part about the website is that one can buy in bulk with rate per pack feature and get order delivered at the address of choice in minimum 3 working days.

Click to Share