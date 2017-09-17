News By Tag
Packing Supply Introduces Custom Screen Printed Security Bags & Envelopes
Now available custom screen printed tamper evident security envelopes & bags at cost economical rates at Packing Supply.
The custom poly security envelopes are an addition to the existing range of screen printed and custom printed packaging materials that they supply to various online and offline businesses. "Custom printing is like a window to the quality of your brand. Custom designing or printing your packaging material strategically to showcase your brand can help you create a better brand image and a memorable experience for your customers" says Semil Shah Digital Marketing Manager, Packing Supply.
Your brand logo, name, and other important details or a touching message can be added with the security envelope printing at a marginal cost. These Custom Screen Printed Tamper Evident Security Envelopes are available for a minimum order quantity of 400 which is an ideal fit for small and medium e-commerce business.
In addition, Packing supply also wcj sell Amazon Branded Festive Courier Bags with Jacket/Document Pouch with amazing festive print. They also offer Amazon.in branded packaging bags in several sizes to select from at cost-effective rates. Visit here to know more about customized screen printed security bags & envelopes: https://www.packingsupply.in/
About Packing Supply:
Packingsupply.in is a new initiative by market experts Dynaflex that has three-decade-
