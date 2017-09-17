News By Tag
K Air spreads its wings from purchasing, selling to management services
K-Air is a General Aviation company, headquartered in Cochin, Kerala, India. From our humble beginning of Air Charters in 2005, we have grown in leaps and bounds; to become the only Indian aircraft sales company with a global footprint.
K-Air is a dream conceptualized by four individuals having vast experience in the field of Aviation, Management and Armed Forces.
Be it purchasing, selling, leasing or chartering of aircraft, K-Air has the right team of knowledgeable professionals to walk you through each stage of the process.
While purchasing an aircraft we assess the client requirements and do a thorough search to select the best aircraft and procure it through negotiation;
K-Air's has forged consortium partnership with Harbour Air in Andaman & Nicobar Islands and Lakshadweep for seaplane operations; with Kaman Aerospace it has forged a strategic partnership to promote the commercial sales of their wcj products SH-2G Super Seasprite maritime helicopter, the K-MAX medium to a heavy-lift helicopter. This has strengthened the position of K Air in the aviation industry.
Our associations with TRACE International, Helicopter Association International, National Business Aviation Association, Rotary Wing Society of India, Women In Aviation, International has given us leverage and visibility throughout the world.
We are the only Indian aircraft sales company with representative sales offices in USA, France, UAE, Malaysia and Philippines. Presently, we are engaged in projects in India, Africa, UAE, Philippines, Bangladesh and Nepal.
Our vision to be a global leader in the general aviation industry is being achieved through our mission to apply the highest standards of excellence in helping individuals and corporations worldwide, to augment their businesses through the means of aviation.
For more information and queries you can log into www.k-aircharters.com
