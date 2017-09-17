 
News By Tag
* Chartering Of Aircrafts
* Selling An Aircraft
* More Tags...
Industry News
* Aerospace
* More Industries...
News By Place
* Kochi
  Kerala
  India
* More Locations...

Country(s)
United States
Australia
India
Hong Kong
England
- - -
More Countries


Industry News





September 2017
SaFrThWeTuMoSu
23222120191817


K Air spreads its wings from purchasing, selling to management services

K-Air is a General Aviation company, headquartered in Cochin, Kerala, India. From our humble beginning of Air Charters in 2005, we have grown in leaps and bounds; to become the only Indian aircraft sales company with a global footprint.
 
 
K-Air
K-Air
 
Spread the Word
Listed Under

Tags:
Chartering Of Aircrafts
Selling An Aircraft

Industry:
Aerospace

Location:
Kochi - Kerala - India

Subject:
Services

KOCHI, India - Sept. 22, 2017 - PRLog -- K-Air is a general aviation company headquartered in Kerala, India that helps in purchasing, selling, leasing and chartering of aircraft. Started in the year 2005 for Air charters it has grown into a company that has successfully placed over 60 aircraft through acquisition, management and lease of fixed wing and rotary wing across the world.

K-Air is a dream conceptualized by four individuals having vast experience in the field of Aviation, Management and Armed Forces.

Be it purchasing, selling, leasing or chartering of aircraft, K-Air has the right team of knowledgeable professionals to walk you through each stage of the process.

While purchasing an aircraft we assess the client requirements and do a thorough search to select the best aircraft and procure it through negotiation; overseeing the legal documentation and later helping the client with aircraft management. Even in case of selling an aircraft, we help in speedy sales through a large pool of buyers by mass marketing and advertising. Careful screening of the prospective buyer is done so that our client gets a better value for their aircraft and then we help with the deal brokering and its other formalities. Aircraft Management is an area where K-Air excels. We help manage your aircraft by taking on all the responsibilities associated with professional flying operations, ensuring that the aircraft is available at your disposal. We have successfully placed aircraft on lease – dry and wet. We also give aircraft on charters for various purposes.

K-Air's has forged consortium partnership with Harbour Air in Andaman & Nicobar Islands and Lakshadweep for seaplane operations; with Kaman Aerospace it has forged a strategic partnership to promote the commercial sales of their wcj products SH-2G Super Seasprite maritime helicopter, the K-MAX medium to a heavy-lift helicopter. This has strengthened the position of K Air in the aviation industry.

Our associations with TRACE International, Helicopter Association International, National Business Aviation Association, Rotary Wing Society of India, Women In Aviation, International has given us leverage and visibility throughout the world.

We are the only Indian aircraft sales company with representative sales offices in USA, France, UAE, Malaysia and Philippines. Presently, we are engaged in projects in India, Africa, UAE, Philippines, Bangladesh and Nepal.

Our vision to be a global leader in the general aviation industry is being achieved through our mission to apply the highest standards of excellence in helping individuals and corporations worldwide, to augment their businesses through the means of aviation.

For more information and queries you can log into www.k-aircharters.com

End
Source:
Email:***@k-aircharters.com Email Verified
Tags:Chartering Of Aircrafts, Selling An Aircraft
Industry:Aerospace
Location:Kochi - Kerala - India
Subject:Services
Account Email Address Verified     Account Phone Number Verified     Disclaimer     Report Abuse
Trending News
Top Daily News
Top Weekly News

Top Daily News
Top Weekly News
PTC News

Sep 22, 2017 News



Like PRLog?
9K2K1K
Click to Share