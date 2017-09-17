 
Industry News





Aloe vera Face Cream Launched Successfully by Sarvliving to Rave Reviews

Taking care of Skin at Home Now Seems so much easier, that promises to give the user glowing and beautiful skin
 
 
GURGAON, India - Sept. 22, 2017 - PRLog -- SarvLiving launches a new range of aloe vera cream that promises to give the user glowing and beautiful skin, free from problems. The cream is infused with a lot of active minerals and there are micronutrients that make the skin soft and smooth, relieving it off the signs of aging and other problems. Aloe vera cream for face is known for its completely herbal nature and the cream has garnered a lot of positive response, from users and dermatologists alike.

Those who have been using Aloe Vera for skin for a long time now, are aware of its immense benefits. The skin is not only hydrated and deeply moisturizer but the gel also has antiseptic properties that prevent the growth of bacteria which results in acne and pimples. The pores are deep cleaned, and the excess sebum is completely extracted, preventing the skin from looking dull or oily. Massaging the skin with aloe gel also helps build collagen and makes the skin look firm and keeps away wrinkles and fine lines. With time, dark spots and pigmentation can also occur, and these are among the most common signs of aging. Aloe Vera gel can keep away these signs of aging quite effectively. In fact, it is quite unfortunate that most of the beauty products in the market only tend to target women between the 20 to 35 age group when actually; mature skin needs equal, wcj or even more care. This is something SarvLiving wants to address and their aloe vera products are all dermatological tested.

One can order aloe vera face cream through SarvLiving or through any of the ecommerce sites with which they have tie-ups and the cream would be delivered right to the doorstep. The brand also has a dedicated customer service which helps their clients with all the queries that they might have about their skin types and the kind of cream they should use for their face.

Sarvliving.com is an E-commerce platform owned by Sarv Tech Pvt. Ltd. Offering the best health care and beauty products based on Aloe Vera at the most affordable cost. It serves people living across the length and breadth of India.

To know more, visit

https://www.sarvliving.com/aloe-vera-products/aloe-vera-p...

Contact:8 BVM, First Floor, DLF Phase 2, M.G. Road, Gurgaon, Haryana-122008

Phone: +91-124- 4215253

Email: contact@sarvliving.com

