PieShell Launches on SeedInvest – Tech Never Tasted This Good!
PieShell hopes to raise part of its seed round from the community, and is using an equity crowdfunding platform to do it.
On Monday, September 18th, PieShell (http://www.pieshell.com/)
In the $9.5B crowdfunding industry, 75% of all food projects fail on the standard crowdfunding sites. However, PieShell's new crowdfunding approach is changing the dynamics of the industry. The built-in stretch goal model, called "stepping-stones,"
"PieShell is more wcj than just a crowdfunding platform: we're a community of people who are passionate about food, innovation, and giving. For our audience of driven founders, we've delivered a suite of tools that makes it possible for their projects to shine, with the support of a network that can guide them to succeed," stated Founder and CEO Cheryl Clements.
You can visit their crowdfunding page at www.pieshell.com/
About PieShell
PieShell is a New York City-based crowdfunding website for food- and beverage-focused companies. The platform requires anyone wanting to launch a campaign on the site to first contribute to another active campaign, and meet certain milestones that help foster a sense of community and ownership, all of which drives project success rates significantly higher than the standard crowdfunding sites.
