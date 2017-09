PieShell hopes to raise part of its seed round from the community, and is using an equity crowdfunding platform to do it.

Contact

Cheryl Clements

***@elevatemybrand.com Cheryl Clements

End

--On Monday, September 18th, PieShell (http://www.pieshell.com/)kicked off a 60-day crowdfunding campaign at TechCrunch Disrupt SF on SeedInvest. PieShell itself is an innovative reward-based crowdfunding platform that assists food and beverage entrepreneurs in filling a funding gap and bring their ideas to life.In the $9.5B crowdfunding industry, 75% of all food projects fail on the standard crowdfunding sites. However, PieShell's new crowdfunding approach is changing the dynamics of the industry. The built-in stretch goal model, called "stepping-stones,"allows a supportive community to focus on strategic goals. With a 100% success rate to date, the company has managed to disrupt the food tech world. PieShell attributes their success to their "best practices" approach and their contagious "all-in" attitude."PieShell is more wcj than just a crowdfunding platform: we're a community of people who are passionate about food, innovation, and giving. For our audience of driven founders, we've delivered a suite of tools that makes it possible for their projects to shine, with the support of a network that can guide them to succeed," stated Founder and CEO Cheryl Clements.You can visit their crowdfunding page at www.pieshell.com/ seedinvest PieShell is a New York City-based crowdfunding website for food- and beverage-focused companies. The platform requires anyone wanting to launch a campaign on the site to first contribute to another active campaign, and meet certain milestones that help foster a sense of community and ownership, all of which drives project success rates significantly higher than the standard crowdfunding sites.Molly Zeiger,818-452-9880, molly@elevatemybrand.com