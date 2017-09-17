 
Industry News





September 2017
SaFrThWeTuMoSu
23222120191817

'BrandZ's top 50 most valuable Indian Brands' ranks Sun Network in the 27th place

Today, a rising consumer level and the people's solid banking on the Sun Network, have enabled the it being ranked 27th in the BrandZ's top 50 most valuable Indian Brands. A maiden entry so to speak!
 
 
CHENNAI, India - Sept. 22, 2017 - PRLog -- This year saw several challenges and disruptions thrown up by the government. In this scenario, with ground realities shifting by the day, only companies with very strong growth ethos and financial credentials could make their mark. One such company is the Sun TV Network, India's largest media group with 33 TV channels that touch the lives of over 96 million households across India. Today, the network's reach extends to 27 countries which include the USA, Canada, Europe, Malaysia, Sri Lanka, South Africa, Australia and New Zealand.

Sun Network's continuous push towards raising technical standards, to bring up transmission finesse to international levels, while at the same time pricing its product very competitively have increased its market share considerably. Today, a rising consumer level and the people's solid banking on the Sun Network, have enabled the it being ranked 27th in the BrandZ's top 50 most valuable Indian Brands. A maiden entry so to speak!

What is this ranking and why is it so important?
BrandZ is the world's largest brand equity database. BrandZ's massive data is collected from wcj over 150,000 interviews for about 400 studies done around the world. The people interviewed cut across all strata and includes consumers and professionals. Today it has over 60,000 brand evaluations in over 200 categories.

The study methodology and research papers the company releases have all been highly valued by companies and industries and consumers alike.

Every year Brand Z released it list of top 50 most valuable companies based its metric called Vitality Quotient that's respected across industries, all over the world. The 'Vitality Quotient ' bases brand health on:
Brand purpose
Innovation
Communications
Brand experience and;
Love.

Scoring high in the above metric will stand testimony to the brand's ability to:
Pull more consumer predisposition towards it
Encourage consumers to pay higher value for it
Encourage stickiness and loyalty in consumers

Sounds simple but it has been seen that these are the parameters that truly healthy companies score highest on. In fact the top 50 companies score 110 where 100 is the industry average. Thus Sun Network being ranked 27 is a testimony to the network's constant striving to be the best.

Take some of the innovations the network has brought into its offerings. It's the first network in India's to offer its DTH (Direct To Home) services in Dolby Surround Sound and higher HD quality with 5 times sharper sound, images and picture clarity.

It offers a 24/7 customer care helpline and has made recharges truly easy and convenient. The fact is that Sun Network is a local player, starting off in Tamil Nadu, who has come good across the country and now delivers around the world. That it does all this without losing its personal touch has paid off in ensuring higher consumer loyalty.

Today 27th ranking in Brandz 50 most valuable companies in India is an indication that the Sun Network's all India presence has only become stronger.

To know more details click - http://www.sundirect.in

Click to Share