Blue Labels Boutique Creates A Collection
Blue Labels Boutique is an e-tailer dress boutique. They just announced a new collection.
Of this announcement, owner, Kristie Glenn, says, "At Blue Labels Boutique, our aim is to fuel the fearlessness in women through style. Fear is known to hold many of us back from the things we really want from life. Our rule of thumb is to push past that fear and let fashion fuel you. Our collection will be an extension of that. But it was important for me to extend even further wcj by giving back. I wanted to donate to an organization that supported this sort of idea in young woman and we are contributing to an organization that supports that."
Almost 3 years ago, Blue Labels Boutique was an e-tailer that offered womens clothes and accessories. They have transformed into a social platform that not only offers a small curated collection of womens dress and accessories. But one that celebrates women through their Fearless Women Video Series, blog, social media content, and their new collection.
For more information go to; https://www.bluelabelsboutique.com
