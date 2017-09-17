 
Industry News





Blue Labels Boutique Creates A Collection

Blue Labels Boutique is an e-tailer dress boutique. They just announced a new collection.
 
SAN ANTONIO - Sept. 22, 2017 - PRLog -- Today, Blue Labels Boutique announced the release of their own apparel and accessory line.  The first pieces available for purchase will be t-shirts that coordinate with the curated collection of dresses and skirts the boutique is known for.  Additionally, they are donating 10% of each t-shirt sale to an organization to help shape the lives of future women.

Of this announcement, owner, Kristie Glenn, says, "At Blue Labels Boutique, our aim is to fuel the fearlessness in women through style.  Fear is known to hold many of us back from the things we really want from life.  Our rule of thumb is to push past that fear and let fashion fuel you.  Our collection will be an extension of that.  But it was important for me to extend even further wcj by giving back.  I wanted to donate to an organization that supported this sort of idea in young woman and we are contributing to an organization that supports that."

Almost 3 years ago, Blue Labels Boutique was an e-tailer that offered womens clothes and accessories.  They have transformed into a social platform that not only offers a small curated collection of womens dress and accessories.  But one that celebrates women through their Fearless Women Video Series, blog, social media content, and their new collection.

For more information go to; https://www.bluelabelsboutique.com
Source:Kristie Glenn
Email:***@bluelabelsboutique.com Email Verified
Tags:Womens Apparel, Fearless Women Tees, Style
Industry:Fashion
Location:San Antonio - Texas - United States
