September 2017
Braverman, Gigante-Brown, Khayat, Vigorito at Park Plaza Restaurant, Sat, 10/28

 
 
Listed Under

Tags:
Open Mic
Poetry Reading
Brooklyn

Industry:
Books

Location:
Brooklyn - New York - US

BROOKLYN, N.Y. - Sept. 22, 2017 - PRLog -- Brownstone Poets presents

Saturday, October 28 at 2:30 p.m.

Alan Braverman

Catherine Gigante-Brown

Omayma Khayat

Anthony Vigorito

@ Park Plaza Restaurant

220 Cadman Plaza West near Clark St.and Pineapple Walk

Brooklyn, NY 11201

718 - 596 - 5900

Subways:

Take the A or C to High Street, 2 or 3 to Clark Street

R to Court Street

4 or  to 5 Borough Hall

For more directions:

Please check the MTA's "The Weekender" for all transit updates.

web.mta.info/weekender.h… (https://www.yelp.com/redir?url=http%3A%2F%2Fweb.mta.info%2Fweekender.html&s=4c513663105e9cb1af816a32a0a45575d29b100e4e51caad983ce2280cd9553b)

$5 Donation - plus Food/Drink - Open-Mic

Curated by Patricia Carragon

Bios:

Alan Braverman wcj is a Brooklyn poet, artist, and, a retired teacher. Nine years ago at Ken Siegelman's Poetry Outreach, Ken inspired Alan to write again. Sadly, Ken Siegelman passed away in 2009.  Subsequently, Alan was featured at the BookMark Bard, Barnes and Noble, and the Park Slope Library with Anthony Vigorito, the MC; and Evie Ivy's Open Mic, at the Green Pavilion. Evie Ivy published two of his poems, in The Venetian Hour, Dinner With the Muse, Volume II, and one poem in Patricia Carragon's Brownstone Poets Anthology. Alan has illustrated a book of poems by Anthony Vigorito, the author of several books of poetry.

Catherine Gigante-Brown's works of fiction, nonfiction and poetry have appeared in publications as diverse as Ravishly, Essence, American Gardener, Huffington Post Woman and Dakota Outdoors. She co-authored two biographies for Prometheus Books. Her short stories appear in women's fiction anthologies. Several of her screenplays have been produced by independent film companies. Her novels The El, Different Drummer and The Bells of Brooklyn are published by Volossal, and she is currently working on a musical version of Different Drummer with a director and composer. Brown was born and bred in Brooklyn, where she still lives with her husband and son.

Omayma Khayat is a poet, a mother of three young children, and a project manager. In her writing, she often explores the tug and pull of her identity as an American of Lebanese origin, and her Muslim faith. Her poetry speaks through various levels of truths; they are a way for her to search for her part in the world, to know where she belongs. With a cultural aspect, taking from being totally culturally confused she bleeds her soul onto paper to find her mark in the world. Feeling at times stuck between two worlds, her poetry explores the tug and pull of her identity. Her poems, at times, are the legend to a map, an exploration of countless journeys throughout her existence to find the place where she belongs. Her search of where the X is, where her treasure is buried, where her identity is defined.

Anthony Vigorito, a lifelong Brooklynite, attended St. Athanasius elementary school, Lafayette High School, SUNY Fredonia, and Brooklyn College. He is retired from the Department of Education after having served 30 years as a special education teacher. Anthony was mentored by and worked closely with Ken Siegelman, Brooklyn's third Poet Laureate for the past ten years, assisting in the implementation of Brooklyn Poetry Outreach, the Ken Siegelman and Marty Markowitz creation, from its inception until now. He sat on the committee to select the new poet laureate, and is currently writing, reading, supporting poets, advocating literacy, encouraging everyone to write, chronicle, diary, and journal. Anthony is the author of 4 volumes of poetry: Pier 48 South Brooklyn, Clef & Palettes, 17 West, and Seeing in 17: Art Haiku.

Patricia Carragon
***@gmail.com
Email:***@gmail.com
Tags:Open Mic, Poetry Reading, Brooklyn
Industry:Books
Location:Brooklyn - New York - United States
