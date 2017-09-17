News By Tag
GET's CEO, Dain Schult, Explains How Its Divisions Work Together
GET CEO, Dain Schult, stated, "We have noticed that some people might be getting the wrong impression of GET's divisions – American Internet & Radio ("AIR"), Amerirep and Wisplinx – so we wanted to clear that up so there won't be any possible confusion.
"GET is a holding company for future operations, acquisitions and public trading. It will serve as the corporate umbrella under which all three divisions will function. These divisions are not separate companies, but rather are simply divisions of GET.
"Each one serves specific functions and while it might be easy enough to see how each one, in and of itself, could be a separate company, they are just divisions in the same company. That said, they work with each other and depend on each other for the whole operation to work successfully. But by not having all the eggs in just one media basket and being diversified, each division can buck up the others, if ever need be, to maintain profitability.
"AIR will be multifaceted in that it will be both the Radio and Internet segments of the Company. The Radio side of it will encompass both Terrestrial and Internet Radio station ownership and operations. It will also include all the programming, syndication and promotional elements.
"The Internet side of AIR will include website and app development, video production and eventually gaming development.
"AIR will be tasked with migrating GET's Terrestrial listeners over to its Internet Radio station offerings over time. Internet Radio is the future but that future is still years away for a variety of reasons, not the least of which is profitability so that's why GET's Terrestrial stations are so important. Internet Radio is important and GET will be a big part of it in the future.
"Amerirep will serve as GET's in-house rep firm and handle all the marketing elements for the other divisions. It will be marketing all of GET's stations for regional and national domestic advertising for the Terrestrial stations and other non-owned, affiliate stations. This will grow into international advertising for its Internet Radio stations as well. It will also serve as GET's syndication wing for providing both short and long form programming and promotional ideas.
"Wisplinx completes the triumvirate and will provide all of GET's high-speed, broadband wireless and energy production services. It will work hand in hand with AIR in each rural market to provide both wireless and energy production products to its listeners and advertisers.
"Wisplinx will be able to use AIR's FM station towers to hang its wireless antennas and will rely on the stations to provide marketing, bookkeeping and sales services without the need to create a separate sales staff just for Wisplinx. The same is true for its energy production services and products, working through the AIR stations for the highest efficiency.
"Another nice thing about Wisplinx will be its ability to also provide these wireless and energy production products in towns where GET doesn't own any stations. It can also sell the equipment it manufactures that GET will use itself to other wireless companies both domestically and internationally so that is another complete revenue stream in its own right.
"Everything ties together between the divisions and everything compliments everything else as the company proposes to acquire cash flow positive businesses to fit into these three divisions. It is both vertical and wcj horizontal integration of multidimensional media."
