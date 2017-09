GET's CEO, Dain Schult, Explains How Its Divisions Work Together

GET's Triumvirate of Divisions

Contact

Global Entertainment Technology, Inc.

Dain Schult, CEO

***@globalentertainmenttechnology.com Global Entertainment Technology, Inc.Dain Schult, CEO

End

--., ("GET"), a Wyoming C corporation, announced background information on its three divisions that will form the framework for everything GET does going forward.CEO, Dain Schult, stated, "We have noticed that some people might be getting the wrong impression ofdivisions –(""),and– so we wanted to clear that up so there won't be any possible confusion.is a holding company for future operations, acquisitions and public trading. It will serve as the corporate umbrella under which all three divisions will function. These divisions are not separate companies, but rather are simply divisions of GET."Each one serves specific functions and while it might be easy enough to see how each one, in and of itself, could be a separate company, they are just divisions in the same company. That said, they work with each other and depend on each other for the whole operation to work successfully. But by not having all the eggs in just one media basket and being diversified, each division can buck up the others, if ever need be, to maintain profitability.will be multifaceted in that it will be both the Radio and Internet segments of the Company. The Radio side of it will encompass both Terrestrial and Internet Radio station ownership and operations. It will also include all the programming, syndication and promotional elements."The Internet side ofwill include website and app development, video production and eventually gaming development.will be tasked with migratingTerrestrial listeners over to its Internet Radio station offerings over time. Internet Radio is the future but that future is still years away for a variety of reasons, not the least of which is profitability so that's why GET's Terrestrial stations are so important. Internet Radio is important andwill be a big part of it in the future.will serve asin-house rep firm and handle all the marketing elements for the other divisions. It will be marketing all ofstations for regional and national domestic advertising for the Terrestrial stations and other non-owned, affiliate stations. This will grow into international advertising for its Internet Radio stations as well. It will also serve assyndication wing for providing both short and long form programming and promotional ideas.completes the triumvirate and will provide all ofhigh-speed, broadband wireless and energy production services. It will work hand in hand within each rural market to provide both wireless and energy production products to its listeners and advertisers.will be able to useFM station towers to hang its wireless antennas and will rely on the stations to provide marketing, bookkeeping and sales services without the need to create a separate sales staff just for. The same is true for its energy production services and products, working through thestations for the highest efficiency."Another nice thing aboutwill be its ability to also provide these wireless and energy production products in towns wheredoesn't own any stations. It can also sell the equipment it manufactures thatwill use itself to other wireless companies both domestically and internationally so that is another complete revenue stream in its own right."Everything ties together between the divisions and everything compliments everything else as the company proposes to acquire cash flow positive businesses to fit into these three divisions. It is both vertical and wcj horizontal integration of multidimensional media."For more information aboutand its divisions you can contact Dain Schult, GET's Chief Executive Officer.Safe Harbor for Forward-Looking StatementsThis release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended, and section 21B of the Securities and Exchange Act of 1934, as amended. Readers are cautioned not place undue reliance on these forward-looking statements, which are only predictions and only speak as of the date hereof. Forward-looking statements usually contain the words "estimate," "anticipate,""believe," "plan," "expect," or similar expressions and are subject to numerous known and unknown risks and uncertainties.These risks and uncertainties could cause the Company's actual results, once it's fully operational and trading, to differ materially than those indicated in the forward-looking statements.Management regularly provides news and additional information believed to be true and accurate at the time of dissemination but has no requirement to modify, comment or change in the future should circumstances change or information prove to be inaccurate for any reason. This is not a solicitation for funding or investment in the Company. Additionally, GET makes every effort to comply with all applicable laws.http:// www.getglobalentertainmenttechnology.com (Link to GET's corporate website)http:// www.dainschult.com (Link to information and background on Dain L. Schult)