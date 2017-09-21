News By Tag
GetMore.ph launches MiDash Mobile app for Real Estate Selling on the Go
Introducing Asia's first portable real estate sales management software
MiDash is a sales management software designed for real estate developers, their teams and their buyers. The desktop version features an E-Sales Kit, Real Time Inventory Management and Reservation System, a Specialized CRM, an Automated Lead Funnelling System, Team Management System, and a Smart Prospecting service with a guaranteed monthly minimum number of prospects.
The MiDash Mobile app will serve as a complementary and invaluable tool for real estate professionals who do business on the go, with highly useful mobile features:
• Access your list of prospects/buyers anywhere with your smartphone regardless of whether you're in a WiFi hotspot or dead spot with MiDash Mobile's offline data accessibility. It automatically sync with your MiDash desktop version once you are WiFi-connected.
• Access your appointments, and execute tasks, like calling the client, sending emails, set activities and to do lists, and updating the client's record.
• Register your new prospect anywhere you are.
• Receive notifications on updates about the project, such as new pricing, events, and other notices.
• Receive new prospects, funneled directly to you through your website and other sales channels.
Selling wcj Real Estate On-The-Go
For a lot of real estate professionals, time is of the essence. They want to be able to do stuff while on the go. They'd want to to be able to check, view and update their list of tasks outside of the office. They'd want to review the profile of a prospect or a buyer prior to a meeting or a site inspection in order to prepare a tailored pitch. They'd want to be able to access a prospect's contact details in case they need to make a call—with or without a WiFi signal.
MiDash innovates the real estate space by making its cloud computing software portable and offline-capable.
"Real estate professionals are fast adapting to the changing times, in which Mobile is the transaction medium of choice. They are seeing the value of its convenient "On-The-Go" capabilities. As leaders in the proptech industry, we're responding by introducing the MiDash Mobile as a complement to our MiDash desktop version," said Grace Granlund, CEO and Founder of GetMore.ph.
"Like MiDash has become an invaluable tool that helped real estate developers sell faster, sell better, and sell more, the MiDash Mobile will be invaluable to those stationed in the front lines." said Sarah Florido, Business Development Head of Getmore.ph.
Availability
The MiDash mobile app is available for download at the iTunes and Google Play store.
Not using MiDash yet? Request a demo here: http://www.getmidash.com/
About GetMore.ph
GetMore.ph is a tech company and a solutions provider specializing in the real estate industry. Its mission is to close the tech gap between and among BUILDERS, BROKERS, AND BUYERS.
