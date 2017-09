Jarvis Christian College Director Appointed to Enactus USA Faculty Advisory Committee

Chestley Talley Photo

Jarvis Christian College/ Chestley Talley

(903) 730-4890 ext4040

Jarvis Christian College/ Chestley Talley(903) 730-4890 ext4040

Springfield, MO

Enactus recently announced the appointment of Chestley Talley to the Faculty Advisory Committee for Enactus USA. Enactus provides an engaged-learning experience for students to develop professional skills and transfer conceptual knowledge into practical application through entrepreneurial empowerment projects focusing on improving the livelihoods of others in an economically, environmentally and socially responsible way. 

Talley serves as the Director of Career Services for Jarvis Christian College and advisor for the JCC Enactus Team. Serving a three year term, Talley and nineteen other colleges and universities will serve as the primary communication between Sam Walton Fellows/advisors, teams, colleges/universities and Enactus USA headquarters. Jarvis Christian College is the only HBCU appointed to the twenty member Committee and is one of the original member institutions when Enactus was founded forty years ago.

Chestley Talley, Advisor for the Jarvis Christian College Enactus team stated, "We feel that it is important to expose our students to business leaders and experts who present opportunities for our students address complex issues that impact their communities."