September 2017
HAWKINS, Texas - Sept. 21, 2017 - PRLog -- Springfield, MO Enactus recently announced the appointment of Chestley Talley to the Faculty Advisory Committee for Enactus USA. Enactus provides an engaged-learning experience for students to develop professional skills and transfer conceptual knowledge into practical application through entrepreneurial empowerment projects focusing on improving the livelihoods of others in an economically, environmentally and socially responsible way. Talley serves as the Director of Career Services for Jarvis Christian College and advisor for the JCC Enactus Team. Serving a three year term, Talley and nineteen other colleges and universities will serve as the primary communication between Sam Walton Fellows/advisors, teams, colleges/universities and Enactus USA headquarters. Jarvis Christian College is the only HBCU appointed to the twenty member Committee and is one of the original member institutions when Enactus was founded forty years ago.

Chestley Talley, Advisor for the Jarvis Christian College Enactus team stated, "We feel that it is important to expose our students to business leaders and experts who present opportunities for our students address complex issues that impact their communities."

Jarvis Christian College (JCC) is a historically Black liberal wcj arts, baccalaureate degree-granting institution affiliated with the Christian Church (Disciples of Christ).The College is a member of the United Negro College Fund and accredited by the Southern Association of Colleges and Schools.

Chestley Talley | Director of Career Services | (903) 730-4890 Ext. 4040 | ctalley@jarvis.edu

Bev Graham l Vice President US Programsl (417) 575-3539 l bgraham@enactus.org

