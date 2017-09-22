Business Talks over Luxury Wine? Experience this only in this Napa Valley Forum

LDJ Capital and The Soho Loft Media Group support the Family Office and Private Wealth Management Forum West in Napa Valley, California organized by Opal Group

Real estate managers, private equity, hedge funds, family offices, endowments, insurance companies, tax efficient portfolio managers, philanthropy specialists, tax and estate planners, and asset protection specialists are expected to convene on October 25-27, 2017 in Napa Valley Marriott Hotel & Spa in California for a three-day event filled with high quality discussions and luxurious wines.

David Drake, Chairman of LDJ Capital, says, "This conference will undoubtedly be a success just like the previous one. Investment managers will get fresh insights and highly useful investment strategies straight from the experts."

The conference will feature exhibits, private sessions dedicated for family offices, and dialogue driven panel. Continental breakfasts will be served to the attendees for the duration of the event and yoga sessions will be conducted in the morning. There will also be a networking cocktail reception. A Napa Valley wine tour and luncheon will conclude the conference.

The discussions include how to properly structure and select resources that fit your family's needs, real estate investing: opportunistic versus value added versus core versus debt, non-correlated alternative fund strategies, engaging the next generation to be stewards of the family legacy, as well as when and why should you use consultants and advisors in your family office.

The moderators and panelists include:
Brandon Rath, Chief Investment Officer, Calamar
Brian Smiga, Partner, Alpha Venture Partners / Pritzker Group Venture Capital
Dan Shainberg, Chief Investment Officer, BHIC LLC
Keith Seibert, Managing Director, Hedge Funds and Public Markets, CM Capital Advisors
Linda Mack, President and Founder, Mack International, LLC
Michael O'Kane, COO, New Zealand Bullion Depository LP
Robert Gruewald, CEO, Flat Rock Global, LLC
Ron Diamond, CEO, Diamond Wealth Strategies
William A. Pusey, Jr., Senior Wealth Advisor, Keel Point
Zoltan Szakal, President, Black River Technologies Inc.

The executive sponsors for this conference include BDO Puerto Rico/USVI, Altegris, Pietrantoni Méndez & Alvarez LLC, and global X. Phytonix Corporation is the activity sponsor. Measure 8 Venture Partners, Directed Capital, and Owens Group are some of the general sponsors. Some of the media partners are Banking Technology, wcj CIO Applications, The DI Wire, The Palm Beach Hedge Fund Association, and The Soho Loft Media Group.