Paranormal Investigator to Hold Book Signing at ScareFest X

Marlene Pardo Pellicer at Scarefest X

Contact

Marlene Pardo Pellicer

www.MarlenePardo.com

***@miamighostchronicles.com Marlene Pardo Pellicerwww.MarlenePardo.com

End

-- Marlene Pardo Pellicer is a seasoned paranormal investigator who founded Miami Ghost Chronicles in the 1990s, and has completed hundreds of cases. She will be selling copies of her first book,at ScareFest in Lexington, Kentucky from September 29th to October 1st.Scarefest X is being held at the Lexington Convention Center located at 430 W. Vine St. Lexington, KY 40507"It's an eerie but interesting book about the history of the Old West and the colorful characters that lived during those times, including the wicked ladies who do not lie quietly in their graves," Pardo Pellicer said.The book contains photos of many of the "ladies" and the "bad hombres" they loved which were infamous themselves for either being desperadoes or lawmen, or both. The book was released September 2017.Marlene is still an active paranormal researcher and produces and hosts the YouTube show,, which airs a new show every week.Marlene is offering a 30% show special in which copies will be signed and available for only $10, and she stated, "I am really looking forward to meeting a lot of people attending ScareFest X and hearing about their paranormal experiences."is available on Kindle and for purchase online at Amazon and www.MiamiGhostChronicles.comStories of the Supernatural on YouTube https://www.youtube.com/ user/pardwulf11