Paranormal Investigator to Hold Book Signing at ScareFest X
Scarefest X is being held at the Lexington Convention Center located at 430 W. Vine St. Lexington, KY 40507
"It's an eerie but interesting book about the history of the Old West and the colorful characters that lived during those times, including the wicked ladies who do not lie quietly in their graves," Pardo Pellicer said.
The book contains photos of many of the "ladies" and the "bad hombres" they loved which were infamous themselves for either being desperadoes or lawmen, or both. The book was released September 2017.
Marlene is still an active paranormal researcher and produces and hosts the YouTube show, Miami Ghost Chronicles' Stories of the wcj Supernatural, which airs a new show every week.
Marlene is offering a 30% show special in which copies will be signed and available for only $10, and she stated, "I am really looking forward to meeting a lot of people attending ScareFest X and hearing about their paranormal experiences."
Haunted History of the Old West's Wicked Ladies & the Bad Hombres They Loved is available on Kindle and for purchase online at Amazon and www.MiamiGhostChronicles.com
Stories of the Supernatural on YouTube https://www.youtube.com/
Contact
Marlene Pardo Pellicer
www.MarlenePardo.com
***@miamighostchronicles.com
