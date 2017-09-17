News By Tag
'The Addams Family' and ARToberfest Come to Lebanon, KY
Creepy and kooky characters headline sixth annual fall arts festival and auction
Festival fun includes a buffet barbecue and more dinner options in the 'Addams Dining Room,' dessert buffet, cash bar, art galleries/displays by various local artists, silent auction, live art auction and a special performance by cast members of the musical, "The Addams Family," all amidst ghoulish decorations. The performance includes several numbers from the show, and several family members, including Morticia and Gomez, mingling with guests. Patrons are encouraged to come in costumes.
"ARToberfest is just one way that we support local and regional artists, the Marion County Arts and Humanities Council and Arts Education for Kids," said Robin Humphress, executive director of Kentucky Classic Arts. "It's a fabulous fundraiser and we promise you'll have an extraordinary time."
Get a witch's shawl on, we're gonna pay a call on 'The Addams Family'
Before and after the festival, Kentucky Classic Arts is staging the musical, "The Addams Family," at Angelic Hall at Centre Square. The theatre's adult cast performs on Oct. 12 and 13 and Oct. 19 and 20; the Centre Square youth cast takes the stage Oct. 26 to 28. Show time for all performances is 7 p.m. Visit the Kentucky Classic Arts website to purchase tickets
Lebanon's new County Seat Kitchen & Bar offers a pre-show special that includes a 3-course dinner for $25 featuring a Small Town Salad; shrimp pasta, chicken entrée or rib-eye steak; and dessert. The restaurant sources its meats, produce and bourbon locally, dishing up farm-to-table dining with a focus on regional recipes.
Additionally, diners can create their own dinner and a show outing from among Lebanon's 40 restaurants, with menus ranging from fast food to fine dining, and including authentic Italian, Mexican and Chinese cuisine, pub grub, country cooking – even blue plate specials at an old-fashioned soda fountain.
ARToberfest Fall Arts Festival & Auction, Lebanon, KY
Festival website: www.KentuckyClassicArts.com/
Date: Saturday, Oct. 14, 6-9 p.m.
Place: Angelic Hall at Centre Square, 237 North Spalding Ave., Lebanon, KY
Cost: $25/person
Purchase tickets online at www.KentuckyClassicArts.com/
Weekend splashed with arts and color
There is plenty to see and do in Lebanon to fill up a festival or theatre weekend. Follow the turning leaves to Gorley Naturalist Trail with its scenic 47 bridges and Fagan Branch Reservoir for canoeing. Tour and taste at Maker's Mark Distillery and Limestone Branch Distillery, then snap a selfie at the Maker's Mark water tower with bourbon as your backdrop. Sample the European-style wine at Jesters. Pop into the Marion County Heritage Center to see the world's largest collection of J.W. Pepper Instruments in the Don Johnson Musical Instrument Collection.
Overnight in a charming guestroom at the 1833 Myrtledene Bed and Breakfast, a cabin overlooking Rosewood Golf Course or brand name hotel. Lebanon has a variety of lodging choices for every budget. Visit the Lebanon Tourist & Convention Commission (http://www.visitlebanonky.com/)
MEDIA CONTACT:
Robin Humphress, Executive Director, director@kentuckyclassicarts.com, 270-699-ARTS
Kentucky Classic Arts, www.KentuckyClassicArts.com
Nena Olivier, Executive Director, Director@VisitLebanonKy.com, 270-692-0021
Lebanon Tourist & Convention Commission, www.VisitLebanonKy.com
ABOUT KENTUCKY CLASSIC ARTS AT CENTRE SQUARE | Kentucky Classic Arts at Centre Square, Inc. was founded for the purpose of enriching the lives of people in Central Kentucky through visual arts, performing arts, education and community activities. The organization exists to serve Marion and surrounding counties by providing family-friendly entertainment, arts involvement opportunities for all ages and regional impact by bringing people, education and the arts together.
ABOUT LEBANON, KY | Lebanon is located in the Heart of Bourbon Country, at the epicenter of Kentucky barrel and bourbon making. Attractions include Maker's Mark Distillery, Limestone Branch Distillery, photo op stop Maker's Mark/Lebanon Water Tower, the Kentucky Cooperage and Jesters Winery. For outdoor enthusiasts, Gorley Naturalist Trail presents challenging hiking and biking and the scenic splendor of 47 bridges. Fagan Branch Reservoir and Sportsman's Lake beckon canoeists, kayakers and boaters (non-motorized boats) and fishers and anglers for waters stocked with rainbow trout, largemouth and smallmouth bass, catfish, crappie and hybrid bluegill. Lebanon is on the Civil War Discovery Trail and is part of Kentucky's historic Holy Land, with sites including the Sisters of Loretto Motherhouse. Visual and performing arts and pop culture and historic treasures are found at the Marion County Heritage Center, Stillhouse Art Museum and Angelic Hall at Centre Square. Shop for antiques, collectibles and handmade crafts downtown and dine at your choice of 40 eateries – everything from casual full-service restaurants to home-style cafes to an old-fashioned soda fountain. Accommodations options include bed and breakfast inns, golf course lodging and the Hampton Inn. Facebook.com/
