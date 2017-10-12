News By Tag
VAST hosting Immerse Gala on October, 12, 2017
Immerse Gala will welcome guests into a cultural experience. Inviting them to taste a variety of flavours, get lost in the beauty of art, and unwind to uplifting sounds from around the world.
With the menu being sponsored by Tayybeh, Nuba, and Chickpea guests taste buds will be delighted.
All proceeds from Immerse Gala will go towards supporting VAST's programs and services to a community that is growing and in need.
VAST supports the mental health of refugees who arrive in British Columbia with psychological trauma as a result of torture, political violence, and other forms of persecution on the basis of race, religion, wcj gender identity, and sexual orientation.
VAST works with refugees from over 100 countries in Africa, Asia, Eastern Europe, and Latin America. Our programs and services are offered in over a dozen languages, including Arabic, Farsi, French, Mandarin, and Spanish.
Join us for our annual evening of food, art and music.
Gala includes:
Entertainment by Fame Art Group and Kizomba dancers
Food by Tayybeh, Nuba, and Chickpea
Henna Artist station
Silent auction and raffle
When: Thursday, October 12, 2017 from 7 - 11pm
Where: Heritage Hall, 3102 Maint St., Vancouver, BC
For more information on event visit: https://www.facebook.com/
For more information on VAST visit: http://vast-
For tickets visit: https://www.eventbrite.ca/
Media Contact:
Zaheeda Merchant
Executive Producer
Tel: 604-345-8791
Email: zaheeda@merchanteventz.ca
