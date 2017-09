VAST hosting Immerse Gala on October, 12, 2017

End

-- VAST is hosting their 2nd Annual Fundraising Gala, Immerse on October 12, 2017 at Heritage Hall in Vancouver, B.C.Immerse Gala will welcome guests into a cultural experience. Inviting them to taste a variety of flavours, get lost in the beauty of art, and unwind to uplifting sounds from around the world.With the menu being sponsored by Tayybeh, Nuba, and Chickpea guests taste buds will be delighted.All proceeds from Immerse Gala will go towards supporting VAST's programs and services to a community that is growing and in need.VAST supports the mental health of refugees who arrive in British Columbia with psychological trauma as a result of torture, political violence, and other forms of persecution on the basis of race, religion, wcj gender identity, and sexual orientation.VAST works with refugees from over 100 countries in Africa, Asia, Eastern Europe, and Latin America. Our programs and services are offered in over a dozen languages, including Arabic, Farsi, French, Mandarin, and Spanish.Join us for our annual evening of food, art and music.Entertainment by Fame Art Group and Kizomba dancersFood by Tayybeh, Nuba, and ChickpeaHenna Artist stationSilent auction and raffleThursday, October 12, 2017 from 7 - 11pmHeritage Hall, 3102 Maint St., Vancouver, BCFor more information on event visit: https://www.facebook.com/ events/1789818144639751/ For more information on VAST visit: http://vast- vancouver.ca For tickets visit: https://www.eventbrite.ca/e/immerse-gala-tickets-33301398379Zaheeda MerchantExecutive ProducerTel: 604-345-8791Email: zaheeda@merchanteventz.ca