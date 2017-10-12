 
News By Tag
* Fundraising Gala
* Art
* Food
* More Tags...
Industry News
* Event
* More Industries...
News By Place
* Vancouver
  British Columbia
  Canada
* More Locations...

Country(s)
United States
Australia
India
Hong Kong
England
- - -
More Countries


Industry News





September 2017
FrThWeTuMoSuSa
22212019181716

VAST hosting Immerse Gala on October, 12, 2017

 
 
Spread the Word
Listed Under

Tags:
Fundraising Gala
Art
Food

Industry:
Event

Location:
Vancouver - British Columbia - Canada

Subject:
Events

VANCOUVER, British Columbia - Sept. 21, 2017 - PRLog -- VAST is hosting their 2nd Annual Fundraising Gala, Immerse on October 12, 2017 at Heritage Hall in Vancouver, B.C.

Immerse Gala will welcome guests into a cultural experience.  Inviting them to taste a variety of flavours, get lost in the beauty of art, and unwind to uplifting sounds from around the world.

With the menu being sponsored by Tayybeh, Nuba, and Chickpea guests taste buds will be delighted.

All proceeds from Immerse Gala will go towards supporting VAST's programs and services to a community that is growing and in need.

VAST supports the mental health of refugees who arrive in British Columbia with psychological trauma as a result of torture, political violence, and other forms of persecution on the basis of race, religion, wcj gender identity, and sexual orientation.

VAST works with refugees from over 100 countries in Africa, Asia, Eastern Europe, and Latin America. Our programs and services are offered in over a dozen languages, including Arabic, Farsi, French, Mandarin, and Spanish.

Join us for our annual evening of food, art and music.

Gala includes:

Entertainment by Fame Art Group and Kizomba dancers

Food by Tayybeh, Nuba, and Chickpea

Henna Artist station

Silent auction and raffle

When: Thursday, October 12, 2017 from 7 - 11pm

Where: Heritage Hall, 3102 Maint St., Vancouver, BC

For more information on event visit: https://www.facebook.com/events/1789818144639751/

For more information on VAST visit: http://vast-vancouver.ca

For tickets visit: https://www.eventbrite.ca/e/immerse-gala-tickets-33301398379

Media Contact:

Zaheeda Merchant

Executive Producer

Tel: 604-345-8791

Email: zaheeda@merchanteventz.ca
End
Source:VAST
Email:***@merchanteventz.ca Email Verified
Account Email Address Verified     Account Phone Number Verified     Disclaimer     Report Abuse
Trending News
Top Daily News
Top Weekly News

Top Daily News
Top Weekly News
PTC News

Sep 21, 2017 News



Like PRLog?
9K2K1K
Click to Share