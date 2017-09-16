Country(s)
FocalPoint Welcomes Certified Business Coach Mikke Pierson
Mikke Pierson has decades of experience in coaching and mentoring business owners and employees and is passionate about making a positive difference in small and medium sized businesses. Mikke was a founder and owner of ZJ Boarding House, an internationally known specialty surf/skate/snow retail & wholesale business in Santa Monica. Over 30 years Mikke hired approximately 800 employees, grew revenues by million dollars annually and won recognition in action sports as national Retailer of The Year, Best Retailer in Los Angeles several times and Best Retailer in Santa Monica many times. He also owned a product development company, a cafe that was located in his retail store and helped found the national retail association for action sports retailers, the Board Retailers Association (for which he gave educational seminars around the country at trade shows). Mikke credits a business coach he hired early in his career for giving him the tools that allowed him to be successful.
As a FocalPoint Business Coach and advisor Mikke helps businesses grow and guides his clients towards achieving greater success in all areas of their business. As an entrepreneur and businessman with more than 30 years of experience, Mikke has a strong ability to analyze the challenges and opportunities within organizations. He then empowers stakeholders to develop and execute plans that create meaningful changes and tangible results. Mikke's mission is to bring superior value to his clients by helping them achieve their business goals.
Mikke helps businesses achieve their goals by following three guiding principles:
► Educate – teaching his clients the principles behind business success.
► Equip – arming them with the skills they need to put those principles into action.
► Inspire – creating a community of engaged, talented professionals who strive for continued success.
"We are excited to have Mikke Pierson join the FocalPoint Business wcj Coaching team," says Stephen Thompson, CEO of FocalPoint. "We believe his background in coaching and mentoring is a natural fit with FocalPoint, where our Coaches help their clients achieve even higher levels of success in their business."
Mikke is also passionate about nonprofits and philanthropy. He has worked closely with SurfAid International for over 15 years as an International Board member, US board member and local advisor to an internationally recognized NGO that saves and improves lives in very isolated areas of Sumatra. He is active in his local community and is currently the Chair of the Planning Commission for the City of Malibu and a past Public Works Commissioner for the City of Malibu. He is also the Treasurer of the Malibu West Homeowners Association.
Learn more about what the right Business Coach can do for your business by visiting: https://mikkepierson.focalpointcoaching.com/
About FocalPoint Business Coaching:
FocalPoint Business Coaching is based on the time-tested techniques of worldwide bestselling author Brian Tracy. For more than 30 years, the FocalPoint system has helped thousands of business owners and executives around the world with key issues such as time, team, money and exit strategy. FocalPoint Business Coaching emphasizes long-term relationships between clients and Business Coaches, helping guide clients to more success in their businesses and more balance in their lives.
