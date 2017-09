Terra Battle 2 Now Available on iOS and Android in Japan and North America

-- Hironobu Sakaguchi and Silicon Studio (Shibuya, Tokyo / CEO: Takehiko Terada) are proud to announce that their newest creation, Terra Battle 2, has now launched on both iOS and Android mobile devices. Available in both Japan and North America simultaneously, Terra Battle 2 brings tactical RPG elements to an amazingly deep story, all on the go.The latest release in Sakaguchi's Terra World series!Combines a console-like RPG experience with the ease-of-play found in mobile games with intuitive touch based combat.Experience a deep and emotional single-player story campaign that spans over 50 chapters.Take on a variety of epic bosses with up to 10 players in multiplayer co-op raid battles,Make your way through labyrinthine dungeons and dangerious lands using the new Field Map.Tons of unique weapons, versatile skills to use both outside and inside of combat, and more wcj allow Terra Battle 2 to give you more options to approach the game than ever before.Assemble your ultimate team from an ever growing roster of great characters.For mobile devices (iOS and Android) available now, and PC (Release Date TBD)Terra Battle 2 Official Trailer Version 2.0: https://youtu.be/ y8kPLr8wkec https://play.google.com/store/apps/details?id=com.mistwalkercorp.terrabattle2&hl=enOfficial Website: http://www.terrabattle2.comFacebook: https://www.facebook.com/terrabattle2Twitter: https://twitter.com/terrabattle2enOfficial Youtube Channel: https://www.youtube.com/c/mistwalkercorpMistwalker is led by Hironobu Sakaguchi. Sakaguchi was former President of Square LA, Inc. (now Square USA, Inc.) and Executive Vice President of Square Co., Ltd. Mistwalker produced a number of role-playing games, including Blue Dragon and Lost Odyssey for Xbox 360 and The Last Story in 2010 for Nintendo Wii.Mistwalker is focused on Development, Production and Distribution of games and other software, visual contents, character goods and Music publishing. The company also offers producing, consulting and marketing development services for entertainment contents.More information on http://www.mistwalkercorp.com/