Terra Battle 2 Now Available on iOS and Android in Japan and North America
The latest release in Sakaguchi's Terra World series!
• Hybrid Style of Gameplay
Combines a console-like RPG experience with the ease-of-play found in mobile games with intuitive touch based combat.
• Epic Storyline
Experience a deep and emotional single-player story campaign that spans over 50 chapters.
• Brand New Co-op Raid Mode
Take on a variety of epic bosses with up to 10 players in multiplayer co-op raid battles,
• Explore A Massive World
Make your way through labyrinthine dungeons and dangerious lands using the new Field Map.
• Upgrade Your Weapons, Utilize Field Skills, and More
Tons of unique weapons, versatile skills to use both outside and inside of combat, and more wcj allow Terra Battle 2 to give you more options to approach the game than ever before.
• Customize Your Party of Heroes
Assemble your ultimate team from an ever growing roster of great characters.
For mobile devices (iOS and Android) available now, and PC (Release Date TBD)
Terra Battle 2 Official Trailer Version 2.0: https://youtu.be/
▼ TERRA BATTLE 2 - DOWNLOAD LINKS
iTunes Download Link: https://itunes.apple.com/
Android Google Play Link: https://play.google.com/
▼ TERRA BATTLE 2 - RELATED LINKS
Official Website: http://www.terrabattle2.com
Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/
Twitter: https://twitter.com/
Official Youtube Channel: https://www.youtube.com/
ABOUT MISTWALKER
Mistwalker is led by Hironobu Sakaguchi. Sakaguchi was former President of Square LA, Inc. (now Square USA, Inc.) and Executive Vice President of Square Co., Ltd. Mistwalker produced a number of role-playing games, including Blue Dragon and Lost Odyssey for Xbox 360 and The Last Story in 2010 for Nintendo Wii.
Mistwalker is focused on Development, Production and Distribution of games and other software, visual contents, character goods and Music publishing. The company also offers producing, consulting and marketing development services for entertainment contents.
More information on http://www.mistwalkercorp.com/
Contact
SCMedia
***@scmedia.com
End
