Early and important Connecticut sunflower chest will headline Nadeau's October 21st fall auction
An important early 18th century sunflower chest attributed to Peter Blinn (1640-1725), a colonial-era artisan who moved to Wethersfield, Conn., in the late 17th century, is an expected highlight in Nadeau's Auction Gallery's annual fall auction.
For those unable to attend in person, online bidding will be provided by LiveAuctioneers.com, Bidsquare.com and Invaluable.com. Telephone and absentee (or left) bids will also be accepted.
The auction will feature American and European antiques, paintings and works on paper, folk art, primitives, silver, Chinese and Japanese, Oriental rugs and carpets and more, to include property from Part 21 of the Credit Suisse Americana collection on Madison Avenue in New York; the estate of Arthur C. Pinto, M.D.; property from a fine home in St. Joseph, Mich.; a deaccession from the Litchfield (Conn.) Historical Society; and items from surrounding homes.
The sunflower chest, believed to have been crafted circa 1703-1704, features a lift top over sunflower carved panels, flanked by turned applied ornaments over two long drawers, with molded fronts and applied ornaments, all set in plain legs, oak and hard pine. The piece measures 38 ¾ inches in height by 45 inches deep, with a top that measures 22 inches by 48 inches.
The chest's provenance is lengthy and impressive, dating back to well before the birth of the nation and recalling prominent Connecticut names and families. It was originally purchased by Israel and Elizabeth (Kimberly) Foote of Colchester for their daughter, Mary Foote, who married Nathaniel Otis of Colchester, later descended to Asa Otis of New London, Conn.
It was then inherited by Mr. Otis's niece, Mary Huntington of New London, then inherited again by Lucy Abigail Brainard of Hartford, who gifted it to her niece Lucy Morgan Brainard wcj of Hartford. Most recently, the chest was owned by the Olcott Smith family, which consigned it to Nadeau's. It was mentioned in the July 1970 C.H.S. Bulletin (Volume 35, No. 3), on page 75.
Nadeau's was chosen to handle the sale of part of Credit Suisse's Americana collection, Part 1 of which was held in Nov. 2015. The balance of the collection has been progressively offered in 20 subsequent sales leading up to the present day and Part 21 of the collection, in the Oct. 21 sale.
That initial auction featured original oil paintings by renowned marine artists, large important portrait paintings by Daniel Huntington and Thomas Hicks, Asian items, American antiques and more. Credit Suisse's Americana collection was formerly housed at the firm's opulent U.S. headquarters on Madison Avenue in New York.
Previews for the Oct. 21st auction will be held on Wednesday, Oct. 18th, from 2-4 pm Eastern time; Thursday, Oct. 19th, from 2 pm-6:30; Friday, Oct. 20th, from noon to 5 pm; and Saturday, auction day, Oct. 21st, from 8:30 am until the start of sale at 10:30 am; or by appointment. For an appointment, please call Nadeau's at 860-246-2444 or e-mail them at info@nadeausauction.com.
Nadeau's Auction Gallery is always accepting quality consignments for its sales, held throughout the year. To consign an item or a collection, you may call them at (860) 246-2444, or you can e-mail them at info@nadeausauction.com. For more information about Nadeau's big upcoming October 21st Fall Antiques, Fine Art, Sporting and Asian sale, visit www.NadeausAuction.com.
