Country(s)
Industry News
Like A Pro Signs 200th Athlete - Washington Redskins' Jonathan Allen
"Athletes are influencers, just as celebrities are," stated Jonathan Ressler, Like A Pro President. "A 14 year-old seeking the same soccer cleats as her favorite pro is just as motivated as a 30-something who wants to get the hat or hoodie they saw an athlete wear during a post-game interview," he wcj said. In addition to identifying the specific gear, supplements, and other items that an athlete uses and recommends, Like A Pro also offers unique content that is not available on most sports platforms. Jonathan Allen won a National Championship at Alabama and was also the SEC Defensive Player of the Year and an All American in 2016. In addition to sharing nutrition and training information on Like A Pro, Jonathan also identifies products he uses and recommends including his favorite Adidas Freak X Carbon Football Cleats, and the Bose (http://bit.ly/
About: Like A Pro is a digital ecosystem where fans can get the gear the pros use. Professional and Olympic athletes share their stories and have a direct connection with fans and brands, without the constraints of teams, leagues or associations. Like A Pro gives athletes the tools and the team to make money off the field. Like A Pro is distinctly Athlete Driven™. By providing behind-the-scenes content regarding their training, nutrition, music, gear and more, the athlete has a unique opportunity to create and curate their brand and ultimately own their legacy.
Contact
Like A Pro LLC
***@likeapro.com
Photo:
https://www.prlog.org/
End
Account Email Address Account Phone Number Disclaimer Report Abuse