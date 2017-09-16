 

Like A Pro Signs 200th Athlete - Washington Redskins' Jonathan Allen

 
DENVER - Sept. 21, 2017 - PRLog -- Like A Pro, LLC (www.likeapro.com), the site where fans get the gear that pro and Olympic athletes use, announced today that it has marked another milestone.  The 200th athlete to sign up for Like A Pro, Washington Redskins standout Jonathan Allen went in the first round of the NFL draft this year following a standout NCAA career at Alabama.  "We are approaching a velocity where we are signing several athletes each week, and often several per day," stated Colleen Marland, Director of Athlete Relations.  "We are on pace to have 400 or more athletes before the end of the year," she continued.  The first athlete on Like A Pro was Ryan Kesler, a captain of the Anaheim Ducks and a perennial NHL All Star.

"Athletes are influencers, just as celebrities are," stated Jonathan Ressler, Like A Pro President.  "A 14 year-old seeking the same soccer cleats as her favorite pro is just as motivated as a 30-something who wants to get the hat or hoodie they saw an athlete wear during a post-game interview," he wcj said.  In addition to identifying the specific gear, supplements, and other items that an athlete uses and recommends, Like A Pro also offers unique content that is not available on most sports platforms.  Jonathan Allen won a National Championship at Alabama and was also the SEC Defensive Player of the Year and an All American in 2016.  In addition to sharing nutrition and training information on Like A Pro, Jonathan also identifies products he uses and recommends including his favorite Adidas Freak X Carbon Football Cleats, and the Bose (http://bit.ly/2xxFL59) Soundlink Headphones he loves.

About: Like A Pro is a digital ecosystem where fans can get the gear the pros use.  Professional and Olympic athletes share their stories and have a direct connection with fans and brands, without the constraints of teams, leagues or associations.  Like A Pro gives athletes the tools and the team to make money off the field.  Like A Pro is distinctly Athlete Driven™.  By providing behind-the-scenes content regarding their training, nutrition, music, gear and more, the athlete has a unique opportunity to create and curate their brand and ultimately own their legacy.

