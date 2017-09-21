News By Tag
Lydia Pierre Becomes The Brand Ambassador Of Education Campaign for Haiti
The move is aimed at establishing a voluntary relationship between businesses and organizations in the United States and the FSC International School in Haiti. Lydia will drive the initiative aimed at allowing FSC to partner with others who align with their mission and share the vision of quality education in Haiti. Through partnership with various organizations and businesses, FSC is able to act as a conduit to facilitate this support.
Lydia, who is set to be a co-host on SCBTV's new show "He Said She Said" is thrilled.
"Education has played an important role in my growth, the emphasis on learning has always been essential throughout my youth," said Lydia. "Being Haitian myself, I have had several friends and close family members who have shared with me what it was like growing up in Haiti as a student and how they had to come to America to further their studies and explore new opportunities.
She continues in saying, "As a 20 year alumni of Family Support Circle, Inc., I can testify to the impact the program had on my life. I am honored to join wcj Family Support Circle, Inc. to continue the effort to expand this kind of programming and support to the Co-ed School of Cayes in Haiti where they are providing children with the tools they need to create their own future. I look forward to engaging with the youth of our country about the same."
"Lydia was a "perfect fit" for the role as she has a good educational background, has been through the program, and has a fan following among the youth." said Dr. Elna Poulard, Founder of Family Support Circle, Inc– Pennsylvania, Georgia and Haiti.
Family Support Circle has been looking to improve its fundraising campaign engagements in the international and education sectors. Earlier, they roped in partnerships with Brian Moote of The Bert Show to help raise money by being a part of a series non-profit comedy shows produced by Moote at The Punchline in Atlanta, where a percentage of the ticket purchases from particular shows came back to Family Support Circle, Inc.
Lydia Pierre is a branding and communications expert who counsels small business owners, executives, and entrepreneurs in the process of maintaining, improving, and upholding a brand so that the name is associated with positive results by developing, implementing and executing marketing initiatives and activities so that their brand can remain favorable to customers.
Lydia authored the book entitled, "The Art Of Branding: A Simple & Practical Guide to Understanding the Branding Process" which is a short and simple guide that answers some of the most frequently asked questions about personal branding and why it's an important piece of any entrepreneur's life today.
To Learn More Visit http://familysupportcircle.org/
