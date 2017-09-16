 
Industry News





Win tickets to Ron Pope's tour!

 
 
Listed Under

NEW YORK - Sept. 21, 2017 - PRLog -- In ten years, Ron Pope has released as many studio records. That number doesn't include the demo and live session tapes that have come out along the way as well; all this to say that Ron Pope is like a shark, he never stops moving. His latest album is called Work, an ode to those that put their feet to the pavement. He'll be performing songs from the new record on his upcoming tour, and you could win tickets to a show near you!

See Ron Pope's full tour itinerary and instructions on how to enter contests below.

Work is Pope's seventh studio album. It follows last year's critically acclaimed Ron Pope & The Nighthawks, of which Entertainment Weekly raved, "Heavier, deeper, bigger, louder. The warm glow of the West, and a heavy meditation on classic sounds of the South seeps out." To date, he has surpassed one million monthly listeners on Spotify, sold out shows in more than 20 countries, sold over 2 million digital tracks, had over 200 million streams on Spotify, 630 million plays on Pandora and 150 million views on YouTube.

Work was recorded completely in analog at Welcome to 1979 in Nashville, where Pope and his fellow musicians locked themselves in the studio for one week until the album was complete. The album was co-produced and recorded with Grammy award-winning engineer Ted Young, his third consecutive collaboration with Pope. The lead single "Bad For Your Health" was co-written by Pope and Jonathan Tyler. Of the new recording, Pope says, "This album follows me from when I was thirteen and a teacher told my mother that I'd probably end up in prison; I started messing around writing songs that year. It's been mostly uphill ever since."


***** Read more on the Thrillcall blog: https://r.thrl.cl/aa4.632.f3

Download the Thrillcall app in order to enter, then set your location to find the show nearest you: https://r.thrl.cl/638.34a.8b


Ron Pope Tour

9/28 @ Irving Plaza - New York, NY
9/29 @ Irving wcj Plaza - New York, NY
9/30 @ Westcott Theater - Syracuse, NY
10/1 @ The Opera House - Toronto, ON
10/4 @ Port City Music Hall - Portland, OR
10/5 @ Wolf Den - Uncasville, CT
10/6 @ Paradise Rock Club - Boston, MA
10/7 @ The Stone Pony - Asbury Park, NJ
10/8 @ The Trocadero - Philadelphia, PA
10/10 @ 9:30 Club - Washington, DC
10/12 @ Bijou Theatre - Knoxville, TN
10/13 @ The Cannery Ballroom - Nashville, TN
10/14 @ Buckhead Theatre - Atlanta, GA
10/16 @ Bogart's - Cincinnati, OH
10/17 @ Majestic Theatre - Detroit, MI
10/19 @ Turner Hall Ballroom - Milwaukee, WI
10/20 @ Mainroom at First Avenue - Minneapolis, MN
10/21 @ Park West - Chicago, IL
10/22 @ Deluxe at Old National Centre - Indianapolis, IN
Tags:Win, Concert, Free
Industry:Music
Location:New York City - New York - United States
Subject:Events
