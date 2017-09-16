News By Tag
Altair Irvine Grand Opening on Saturday, September 30
"It's very exciting that the Grand Opening event is almost here," said Seth Ring, Toll Brothers Group President. "We've received so much interest and anticipation over these past few months, we're thrilled that the day so many people have been looking forward to, including us, is almost here."
Toll Brothers offers four neighborhoods of new home designs at Altair Irvine: Alara, Estrella, Solano and Meridian. Home sizes throughout these neighborhoods range from approximately 4,356 to 5,390 square feet.
"The Altair Irvine Grand Opening is going to be an event that is truly one-of-a-kind,"
Lennar offers six neighborhoods of new homes for sale and five will have models open for touring: Aurora, Celestial, Eclipse, Solstice and Starlight. Lumiere will have a Welcome Home Center open for information. Between these six communities, home sizes range approximately between 2,909 to 6,579 square feet.
Altair Irvine, located in a prime location directly across the street from the brand-new Portola High School, offers the opportunity to live near Irvine's top destinations including the Irvine Spectrum, which provides countless shopping, dining and entertainment options. It also provides residents with access to the highly-rated and award-winning Irvine School District, known for some of the highest GPA and SAT rates in the county.
Once completed, Altair Irvine will also offer two main amenity centers, The Terrace and The Club. Each of the ten luxury neighborhoods offer a variety of floorplans and elevation styles and pricing ranges from the low $1 millions to the low $2 millions.
The wcj Club will offer a recreational facility unlike any other. The approximately 7,000-square foot clubhouse will offer residents a variety of amenities, including indoor and outdoor event spaces, a barbecue hub, two pools and spas, tennis and bocce ball courts, outdoor fireplaces, covered cabanas and more for use. The Terrace will provide another pool and spa along with parks and a large playground with tot lot to keep the little ones busy.
Altair Irvine is a truly an exceptional masterplanned community that showcases masterful design, beautiful streetscapes and enhanced walkability. In addition to the community amenities, its location adjacent to The Orange County Great Park puts you within close reach to even more parks and recreation opportunities.
Come out on Saturday, September 30 to experience what this community has to offer. For more information and directions, visit www.altairirvine.com.
Toll Brothers, an award-winning Fortune 500 company founded in 1967, embraces an unwavering commitment to quality and customer service. Toll Brothers is currently building in 20 states nationwide and is a publicly owned company whose stock is listed on the New York Stock Exchange. For three years in a row, Toll Brothers has been ranked the #1 Home Builder Worldwide on the FORTUNE Magazine "World's Most Admired Companies®" list. From FORTUNE Magazine, March 1, 2017 ©2017 Time Inc. FORTUNE and The World's Most Admired Companies are registered trademarks of Time Inc. and are used under license. FORTUNE and Time Inc. are not affiliated with, and do not endorse products or services of, Toll Brothers, Inc.
With hundreds of communities nationwide and homes designed for first-time, move-up and luxury homebuyers, Lennar has grown to become one of the nation's leading and most respected homebuilders. Lennar has a longstanding history of building homes of enduring quality in only the most well planned and desirable locations throughout the country.
