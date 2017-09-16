Lamplighters spoof SNL in Patterday Night Live!

Contact

-- Lamplighters will spoof multiple Emmy Award winning comedy sketch show, at their Annual Champagne Gala and Auction this October 15th.will feature skits including Batman and the Avengers, the Coneheads, Game of Thrones, Church Lady, Masterpiece Theatre, Hans and Franz, Inside Lout (the little voices inside Trump's head), and much, much more. The performance is an original, full-length, musical parody and is combined with a raffle, silent auction, live auction, and a post-performance champagne reception with the cast. The Lamplighters are known for their tradition of having the costumed cast meet the audience in the lobby after each performance. At their much-anticipated Galas the company brings the tradition up a notch by adding champagne and non-alcoholic beverages to the mix, and moving the party to the Green Room.Stage Director: Barbara HerouxMusic Directors/Piano:Monroe Kanouse and Robby StaffordFull details are posted at http://lamplighters.org/season/season.html. For further information call 415-227-4797 or email info@lamplighters.org.