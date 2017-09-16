 
Industry News





Lamplighters spoof SNL in Patterday Night Live!

 
 
SAN FRANCISCO - Sept. 21, 2017 - PRLog -- Lamplighters will spoof multiple Emmy Award winning comedy sketch show Saturday Night Live, at their Annual Champagne Gala and Auction this October 15th. Patterday Night Live! will feature skits including Batman and the Avengers, the Coneheads, Game of Thrones, Church Lady, Masterpiece Theatre, Hans and Franz, Inside Lout (the little voices inside Trump's head), and much, much more. The performance is an original, full-length, musical parody and is combined with a raffle, silent auction, live auction, and a post-performance champagne reception with the cast. The Lamplighters are known for their tradition of having the costumed cast meet the audience in the lobby after each performance. At their much-anticipated Galas the company brings the tradition up a notch by adding champagne and non-alcoholic beverages to the mix, and moving the party to the Green Room.

Herbst wcj Theatre

401 Van Ness Avenue

San Francisco, CA 94102

Tickets: 415-392-4400 or cityboxoffice.com (https://www.cityboxoffice.com/eventperformances.asp?evt=2317)

Stage Director: Barbara Heroux

Music Directors/Piano: Monroe Kanouse and Robby Stafford


Full details are posted at http://lamplighters.org/season/season.html. For further information call 415-227-4797 or email info@lamplighters.org.

